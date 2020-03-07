Virus Outbreak: Pregnant women scared to give birth in virus-hit China

AFP, BEIJING





Scared of the deadly new coronavirus that has swept China, pregnant women and new mothers are giving birth alone, keeping their newborns inside and switching to pricier private hospitals to avoid the risk of infection.

One new mother, surnamed Xie, said she gave birth to her baby girl in Wuhan earlier this month alone, because nobody from her family was allowed to come with her to the hospital in the quarantined city, where the outbreak emerged in December.

With roads blocked, she had been unable to attend pre-natal checks and was afraid to go to hospitals for fear of cross-infection.

A volunteer escorts a pregnant woman to a hospital in Wuhan, China, on Feb. 26. Photo: AFP

“They let you out when you are delivering a baby,” Xie said, adding that she had chosen a special gynecology hospital to give birth.

“When I got there, there was only one ward left,” she said.

“During my time in the hospital I wore masks and gloves all the time and washed my hands very often. I seldom left my ward,” she said.

About 56 million people in Wuhan and other cities in Hubei Province have been under quarantine since late January.

State media propaganda videos show volunteers in hazmat suits driving pregnant women to hospitals.

However, Xu Tingting from Huanggang said she struggled to find a vehicle to get to hospital when she went into labor two weeks before her due date.

“I was having contractions every 10 minutes and asked my parents to take me to the hospital. It took them nearly two hours to find a car and I was panicking, thinking I’d have to deliver at home without assistance,” Xu said.

“My husband was in another city and wasn’t allowed to enter the town. It was the grocery store owner in our compound who finally agreed to take me in his delivery van,” she said.

Xie and Xu — who had a healthy boy — are also nervous about going out to vaccinate their newborns.

“I still don’t know what to do yet. There’s still 20 days left for my baby to get vaccinated, I hope by then the situation is under control,” Xie said.

With more than 80,500 infections nationwide and 3,042 deaths as of yesterday, it is not just in the virus epicenter where new mothers are scared.

Beijing-based Angelika Fu, whose baby is due in two weeks, has chosen a private hospital, despite the cost being 10 times higher.

“We opted for a private hospital, although costlier, because we wanted to avoid crowds and feel safe,” she said.

She said she has been trying to remain calm, but that she had had “some hysterical moments.”

“I think the situation is getting better and better, and the risk of being infected in the hospital is much lower than a month ago. At least, that’s what I want to believe,” Fu said.

Mental health service providers have also seen an uptick in the number of calls from anxious new mothers.

“Over the last month, dozens of pregnant women and new moms have been calling us with stress or anxiety related concerns,” said a volunteer at Beijing International Christian Fellowship, which runs a mental health hotline, who wished to remain anonymous.

“The uncertainty and disruption to normal life created by the epidemic was weighing down on many, in addition to the usual baby blues,” the volunteer said.