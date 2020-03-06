PERU
Ex-UN chief dies at 100
Javier Perez de Cuellar, who served as UN secretary-general from 1981 to 1991, and led the world body during the Iran-Iraq war and the civil war in El Salvador, died on Wednesday in his homeland, his son said. He was 100. “My dad died after a complicated week. He died at 8:09pm and is resting in peace,” Francisco Perez de Cuellar told RPP radio. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “profoundly saddened” at the passing of his predecessor. “I extend my deepest condolences to Mr Perez de Cuellar’s family, the Peruvian people and so many others around the world whose lives were touched by a remarkable and compassionate global leader who left our world a far better place,” he said.
UNITED STATES
Defense chief slams Russia
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Wednesday accused Russia of violating the Open Skies Treaty designed to improve transparency and confidence between the militaries. Esper told a congressional hearing that Russia had been blocking the nation from conducting flights over the Baltic Sea city of Kaliningrad and near Georgia, which are permitted by the 18-year-old agreement. “We’ve also been denied access to military exercise overflights,” he said. “I have a lot of concerns about the treaty as it stands now.” The deal, which has 32 other signatories, permits one country’s military to conduct a certain number of surveillance flights over another each year on short notice. The aircraft can survey the territory below, collecting information and pictures of military installations and activities.
UNITED STATES
Police save truck driver
Two New Jersey state troopers pulled a trucker to safety just seconds before his burning tractor-trailer exploded. Trooper Robert Tarleton had stopped a vehicle on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater Township on Monday when he saw a truck become engulfed in flames after it hit a guardrail and bridge abutment, state police said. “He immediately returned the driver’s credentials and ran back to his troop car to request for fire and emergency medical services personnel to respond to the crash,” state police said. Tarleton drove to the scene of the crash, where State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who was headed home from work, was trying to rescue the driver. Police body camera video showed the two troopers worked together to drag the driver from the truck to safety seconds before it exploded. The driver sustained minor injuries.
UNITED STATES
FBI surveillance ‘flawed’
Surveillance of “homegrown” extremists by the FBI was flawed until last year, a report by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General said on Wednesday.The FBI had closed several assessments of suspects who went on to launch attacks, the report said. “Since September 11, 2001, HVE [home-grown violent extremists] have carried out over 20 attacks in the United States, some of which occurred after the FBI closed a counterterrorism assessment or investigation,” it said. “The FBI had not taken a comprehensive approach to resolving deficiencies.” The report focused on one of the Boston marathon bombers, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who planted two home-made bombs near the finish line of the race in 2013, killing three people and injuring 264 others. The FBI also closed an assessment of Omar Mateen, who later shot and killed 49 people in Orlando’s Pulse night club in 2016.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department