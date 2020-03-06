World News Quick Take

PERU

Ex-UN chief dies at 100

Javier Perez de Cuellar, who served as UN secretary-general from 1981 to 1991, and led the world body during the Iran-Iraq war and the civil war in El Salvador, died on Wednesday in his homeland, his son said. He was 100. “My dad died after a complicated week. He died at 8:09pm and is resting in peace,” Francisco Perez de Cuellar told RPP radio. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “profoundly saddened” at the passing of his predecessor. “I extend my deepest condolences to Mr Perez de Cuellar’s family, the Peruvian people and so many others around the world whose lives were touched by a remarkable and compassionate global leader who left our world a far better place,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Defense chief slams Russia

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Wednesday accused Russia of violating the Open Skies Treaty designed to improve transparency and confidence between the militaries. Esper told a congressional hearing that Russia had been blocking the nation from conducting flights over the Baltic Sea city of Kaliningrad and near Georgia, which are permitted by the 18-year-old agreement. “We’ve also been denied access to military exercise overflights,” he said. “I have a lot of concerns about the treaty as it stands now.” The deal, which has 32 other signatories, permits one country’s military to conduct a certain number of surveillance flights over another each year on short notice. The aircraft can survey the territory below, collecting information and pictures of military installations and activities.

UNITED STATES

Police save truck driver

Two New Jersey state troopers pulled a trucker to safety just seconds before his burning tractor-trailer exploded. Trooper Robert Tarleton had stopped a vehicle on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater Township on Monday when he saw a truck become engulfed in flames after it hit a guardrail and bridge abutment, state police said. “He immediately returned the driver’s credentials and ran back to his troop car to request for fire and emergency medical services personnel to respond to the crash,” state police said. Tarleton drove to the scene of the crash, where State Police Lieutenant Edward Ryer, who was headed home from work, was trying to rescue the driver. Police body camera video showed the two troopers worked together to drag the driver from the truck to safety seconds before it exploded. The driver sustained minor injuries.

UNITED STATES

FBI surveillance ‘flawed’

Surveillance of “homegrown” extremists by the FBI was flawed until last year, a report by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General said on Wednesday.The FBI had closed several assessments of suspects who went on to launch attacks, the report said. “Since September 11, 2001, HVE [home-grown violent extremists] have carried out over 20 attacks in the United States, some of which occurred after the FBI closed a counterterrorism assessment or investigation,” it said. “The FBI had not taken a comprehensive approach to resolving deficiencies.” The report focused on one of the Boston marathon bombers, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who planted two home-made bombs near the finish line of the race in 2013, killing three people and injuring 264 others. The FBI also closed an assessment of Omar Mateen, who later shot and killed 49 people in Orlando’s Pulse night club in 2016.