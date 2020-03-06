Brazilian president sends impersonator to meet the press

Reuters, RIO DE JANEIRO





Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday sent out a trumpet-playing, banana-throwing impersonator to work a crowd in Brasilia, before joining him for a standup routine.

The impersonator, who donned a sash with the yellow and green of Brazil and mimicked Bolsonaro’s trademark drawl, was named by local media as comedian Marvio Lucio dos Santos Lourenco.

As the impersonator greeted well-wishers and journalists gathered outside the president’s residence, he struck up a tune on a trumpet and threw bananas into the crowd, an apparent reference to a rude local gesture Bolsonaro recently used.

Comedian Marvio Lucio stands in front of reporters while dressed as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg

When Bolsonaro appeared, journalists attempted to ask about data released on Wednesday showing that Brazil’s economy grew at its slowest pace in three years in the fourth quarter.

The president seemed to direct the question to the impersonator, who was part of his official entourage.

The impersonator responded by repeatedly saying the name and nickname of Brazilian Minister of the Economy Paulo Guedes — a Chicago-trained economist who has pledged to steady the economy and lower unemployment for the president.

Bolsonaro then proceeded to pat Lourenco on the back before taking selfies with the crowd along the barrier outside his residence. The two then shook hands and parted ways.

Meanwhile, Brazilian Special Secretary of Culture Regina Duarte started her tenure on Wednesday by firing six top officials, including one who said rock music pushes people toward Satanism.

Duarte fired Dante Mantovani, head of the National Foundation of the Arts, who had gained notoriety over a YouTube video in which he said: “Rock music leads to drugs, which leads to sex, which leads to the abortion industry, which leads to something much worse, which is Satanism.”