Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe said on Wednesday during his first public appearance since his appointment by presidential decree that he would focus on fighting insecurity and inequality while boosting the economy.
Jouthe, a trained civil engineer who was appointed this week by Haitian President Jovenel Moise, is an experienced policymaker.
Jouthe was minister for the environment and interim minister of finance, and also worked for humanitarian agencies.
Photo: Reuters
“We’re living today in a very precarious socioeconomic situation which could lead at any time to a humanitarian disaster; our country is in agony,” he said.
“My government reiterates its commitment to continue working to improve public finances in order to increase gross domestic product, reduce inflation, increase public revenues and, above all, fight corruption,” he said.
The prime minister called on Haitians, the divided political class and international organizations to stand by him at a time of economic crisis.
The US embassy in Haiti said in a statement it would work with Moise and Jouthe, but urged them to improve security and economic growth, and organize “free, fair and credible legislative elections as soon as technically feasible.”
The economic repercussions of a three-month countrywide lockdown are still unfolding in what was already the Western Hemisphere’s poorest nation, where about two-thirds of adults are estimated to be unemployed or underemployed.
Moise has been ruling Haiti by decree since January, because the mandates of lower house deputies and most senators formally expired when no elections were held.
Jouthe replaced Jean Michel Lapin, who was acting prime minister since Moise appointed him in March last year until his resignation in July.
Despite several attempts, his appointment was never approved.
