Bloomberg quits presidential race, endorses Biden

AP, NEW YORK





Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsed former US vice president Joe Biden.

Bloomberg announced his departure from the race after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday in the slate of states that account for almost one-third of the total delegates available in the Democratic nominating contest.

He won only the territory of American Samoa and picked up several dozen delegates elsewhere.

A sign for the Michael Bloomberg campaign for US president is pictured on Feb. 27 in the village of Nu’uuli, American Samoa. Photo: AP

Biden won big in Southern states where Bloomberg had poured tens of millions of US dollars and even cautiously hoped for a victory.

“I entered the race for President to defeat [US President] Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump — because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult.”

Two of Bloomberg’s former Democratic rivals, US Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden as the moderate alternative to US Senator Bernie Sanders just the day before Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg said he has known Biden for a long time and knows Biden’s commitment to issues, including gun safety, healthcare, climate change and good jobs.

“I’ve had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life,” Bloomberg said. “Today I am glad to endorse him — and I will work to make him the next President of the United States.”

Bloomberg ran an unprecedented campaign from the start. His late entrance into the race in November last year prompted him to skip campaigning in the first four voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

He hung his success on Super Tuesday, spending at least US$180 million on advertising in those states, but had planned to continue deep into the primary calendar, already spending millions on advertising in states like Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Before results poured in on Tuesday, he projected confidence while campaigning in Florida, only to have his aides say the campaign would reassess the next day.

Voters ultimately rejected Bloomberg’s argument that he was the candidate best poised to take on Trump, who had paid close attention to the Democratic nominating contest and had been especially fixated on Bloomberg.

Trump regularly railed against his fellow New Yorker on Twitter, mocking his short stature by calling him “Mini Mike” and claiming Bloomberg was the candidate he wanted to run against.

On Tuesday, he called the results a “complete destruction” of Bloomberg’s reputation.