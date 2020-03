Democratic race a conflict of ideas: Sanders

DEFIANT: The US senator criticized the former US vice president’s support for the Iraq War and the Wall Street rescue, and highlighted their differences on healthcare

Bloomberg





US Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday went on the offensive against former US vice president Joe Biden, framing the primary fight for the Democratic nomination as a “conflict of ideas” that pits his outsider campaign against the political “status quo.”

Speaking the day after a disappointing performance on Super Tuesday, Sanders struck a defiant tone, railing against the political establishment and the media.

He stuck closely to his core message and did not seek to moderate it to invite more supporters into his campaign.

Supporters of US Senator Bernie Sanders hold posters with his name before the start of his campaign rally in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Saturday last week. Photo: AFP

“Joe and I have a very different voting record,” Sanders said at the news conference. “Joe and I have a very different vision for the future of this country, and Joe and I are running very different campaigns. And my hope is that in the coming months, we will be able to debate and discuss the very significant differences that we have.”

Sanders parsed Biden’s record, criticizing his support for the Iraq War and the Wall Street rescue during the 2008 financial crisis.

He also highlighted their differences on healthcare — Sanders supports Medicare for All and Biden wants to add a public option. And he ticked off Biden’s past calls for cuts to entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicaid.

Sanders, who is relying on grassroots donations to fund his campaign, said Biden “is running a campaign that is heavily supported by the corporate establishment,” and that he is backed by “60 billionaires.”

The Sanders campaign still has an advantage in funding thanks to its grassroots donor base. On Wednesday evening, it announced that it had raised US$5.5 million from more than 220,000 donations since Super Tuesday.

The Biden campaign announced that it had taken in US$7 million in that period.

Biden won 10 of the 14 states that voted on Super Tuesday and opened up a delegate lead over Sanders, who won his home state of Vermont, along with California, Utah and Colorado.

As final Super Tuesday results were coming in, Biden had 512 delegates and Sanders had 441.

Sanders acknowledged he was disappointed in the results, particularly the campaign’s struggle to bring new voters into the fold, something he has long argued he was best positioned to do.

Sanders’s progressive rival, US Senator Elizabeth Warren, failed to win a single state, including her home state of Massachusetts.

Sanders said he spoke to her on Wednesday morning and she told him that she was still assessing her campaign’s path forward.

Many progressives have criticized her decision to stay in the race and her failure to consolidate support with Sanders after the moderate candidates coalesced behind Biden.

Sanders did not say whether he asked for her support, but he and his campaign have been careful to not call for her exit.

The Biden campaign has pushed for Democrats to unify and warned against Sanders’ aggressive campaigning style that left former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton’s team and others believing he damaged her for the general election against Trump in 2016.

“We’ve seen unfortunately the kind of campaigns that Bernie Sanders runs,” deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told reporters. “We need to unite.”

US Representative Cedric Richmond, a Biden campaign cochair, said: “We can’t divide this party like we did the last time,” calling out Sanders for releasing three negative ads on Biden on Wednesday morning.

“As he rails against the establishment, I just didn’t know that African Americans in the south were considered the establishment,” he said.

Sanders firmly rejected the notion that he would run a personal and nasty campaign.

“Joe is a decent guy and I do not want this campaign to generate into a Trump type effort where we are attacking each other, where it is personal attacks,” Sanders said. “That is the last thing this country wants.”