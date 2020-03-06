Turkey warns EU of new migrant crisis

‘QUID PRO QUO’? Europe has to back Ankara’s ‘political and humanitarian solutions’ in Syria if it wants to resolve an influx of migrants, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan said

AFP, ANKARA and STOCKHOLM





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that a fresh migrant crisis could be resolved only if Europe supports its efforts in Syria, as violent clashes broke out between refugees and police on the Greek border.

Thousands of migrants have massed at the Greek frontier with Turkey since Erdogan announced last week that they would no longer be prevented from trying to enter Europe.

Erdogan’s move came after Russian-backed Syrian forces killed 34 Turkish troops in northern Syria, prompting him to seek greater assistance from the world community.

People gather in front of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday to demand the opening of European borders to refugee. Photo: EPA-EFE

However, EU leaders fear a repeat of the migrant crisis of 2015-2016, when more than 1 million migrants crossed into the EU, and have decried Turkish “blackmail.”

With mounting tensions around the border crossing at Pazarkule, a Turkish official claimed one migrant had been killed and five injured by live fire from the Greek side.

Athens strongly denied the claim, but an Agence France-Presse photographer earlier saw a migrant shot in the leg — it was not clear whether by a live round or a rubber bullet — as a group of refugees tried to cut their way through fencing.

The group then threw stones at the Greek police, who responded with tear gas, while multiple shots and cries could be heard.

Athens released a video apparently showing Turkish police firing tear gas at Greek border guards, which could not be immediately confirmed.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan said Europe had to support Turkey’s “political and humanitarian solutions in Syria” if it wanted to resolve the situation.

Turkey already hosts nearly 4 million refugees, most of them Syrians, and has been fighting the Syrian government in a bid to prevent another influx from Idlib, the extremist-dominated region that has been under attack by Damascus since December last year.

Close to 1 million people in Idlib have been displaced by the government assault, which is backed by Russian air power, although they are currently blocked from entering Turkey.

EU Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday met with Erdogan, pledging an additional 170 million euros (US$189 million) in aid for vulnerable groups in Syria.

Borrell said the EU recognized the “difficult situation Turkey is facing,” but Ankara’s green light to migrants could “only make the situation worse.”

France took a firmer line.

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said the EU would not give into “blackmail” and that the borders of the continent were “closed, and we will ensure they stay closed.”

In related news, senior Swedish politicians condemned Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson for traveling to Greece to tell migrants that his country was full.

Swedish Minister for Home Affairs Morgan Johansson led the criticism, telling news agency TT the stunt was “totally ridiculous” and that Akesson had only gone to the border to “pose for cameras.”

Akesson’s party confirmed he had visited Greece, writing on Twitter: “We all remember the migration chaos of 2015 and we have to do everything we can to make sure it never ever happens again.”

Akesson reportedly handed out flyers with the message “Sweden is full.”

“So if you want to go to Sweden, then that is a bad idea. We don’t have the capacity to help more,” Akesson told newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, adding that he had traveled to the border city of Erdine.