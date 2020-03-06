Mohammad Rasoulof, an Iranian filmmaker who just won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear a few days ago, has been summoned to serve a one-year prison sentence over his movies, his lawyer Nasser Zarafshan said on Wednesday.
Rasoulof’s sentence came from three films he made that authorities found to be “propaganda against the system,” Zarafshan said.
The sentence also included an order than he stop his filmmaking for two years, Zarafshan said.
The filmmaker received the order via a text message from the judiciary, Zarafshan said.
Rasoulof will not turn himself into authorities and will appeal the order, especially given the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran, the lawyer said.
Authorities already sent 54,000 prisoners on temporary furlough over concerns about the virus spreading through the nation’s prison system.
There was no immediate state media report about Rasoulof’s summons, nor any comment from judiciary officials.
Rasoulof on Saturday last week won the Berlin Film Festival’s top prize for his film There Is No Evil. The film tells four stories loosely connected to the use of the death penalty in Iran and dealing with personal freedom under tyranny.
Rasoulof was not there to accept the award due to a travel ban imposed on him by Iran.
Organizers left an empty chair and name sign for Rasoulof at the news conference for his entry.
Rasoulof’s daughter, Baran, accepted the Golden Bear award on his behalf.
He has faced problems before for his work in Iran. In 2011, Rasoulof and fellow director Jafar Panahi were arrested for filming without a permit. The pair received six years in prison and were banned from filmmaking for 20 years on charges that included “making propaganda” against the ruling system, but Rasoulof’s sentence was reduced to a year on appeal.
His film Goodbye won a prize at Cannes in 2011, but the director was not allowed to travel to France to accept it.
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department