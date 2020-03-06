Iranian filmmaker summoned to serve one-year jail term

AP, TEHRAN





Mohammad Rasoulof, an Iranian filmmaker who just won the Berlin Film Festival’s Golden Bear a few days ago, has been summoned to serve a one-year prison sentence over his movies, his lawyer Nasser Zarafshan said on Wednesday.

Rasoulof’s sentence came from three films he made that authorities found to be “propaganda against the system,” Zarafshan said.

The sentence also included an order than he stop his filmmaking for two years, Zarafshan said.

The filmmaker received the order via a text message from the judiciary, Zarafshan said.

Rasoulof will not turn himself into authorities and will appeal the order, especially given the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran, the lawyer said.

Authorities already sent 54,000 prisoners on temporary furlough over concerns about the virus spreading through the nation’s prison system.

There was no immediate state media report about Rasoulof’s summons, nor any comment from judiciary officials.

Rasoulof on Saturday last week won the Berlin Film Festival’s top prize for his film There Is No Evil. The film tells four stories loosely connected to the use of the death penalty in Iran and dealing with personal freedom under tyranny.

Rasoulof was not there to accept the award due to a travel ban imposed on him by Iran.

Organizers left an empty chair and name sign for Rasoulof at the news conference for his entry.

Rasoulof’s daughter, Baran, accepted the Golden Bear award on his behalf.

He has faced problems before for his work in Iran. In 2011, Rasoulof and fellow director Jafar Panahi were arrested for filming without a permit. The pair received six years in prison and were banned from filmmaking for 20 years on charges that included “making propaganda” against the ruling system, but Rasoulof’s sentence was reduced to a year on appeal.

His film Goodbye won a prize at Cannes in 2011, but the director was not allowed to travel to France to accept it.