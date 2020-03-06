Virus Outbreak: Reopened Louvre bans cash to allay staffs’ virus fears

AP, PARIS





The Louvre Museum in Paris is temporarily no longer accepting cash as part of new measures that helped persuade employees worried about catching COVID-19 to return to work on Wednesday.

Staff members at the world’s most-visited museum walked off the job on Sunday.

Fears that banknotes might be vectors of disease are not restricted to workers at the home of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and other masterpieces.

“Cash is finished,” said Andre Sacristin, a union representative at the Louvre. “It is a temporary measure during the epidemic.”

“Money is very dirty and a vector of bacteria,” Sacristin said. “It’s hand-to-hand and there are direct physical contacts.”

At the Versailles Palace in Paris, employees also are worrying about handling banknotes and tickets, although the former residence of French royalty still takes cash for now.

Public health historian Patrick Zylberman said that the fear of getting diseases from money are age-old.

In the Middle Ages, banknotes were cleansed with smoke because it was thought that their use contributed to the spread of plague, Zylberman said.

Zylberman laughed when told of the Louvre’s new refusal of cash payments from the museum’s tens of thousands of daily visitors.

“It’s a bit risible to go backwards by several centuries and act as our predecessors did in the 17th century,” he said. “That shows how nervous people are during an epidemic.”