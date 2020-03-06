The Louvre Museum in Paris is temporarily no longer accepting cash as part of new measures that helped persuade employees worried about catching COVID-19 to return to work on Wednesday.
Staff members at the world’s most-visited museum walked off the job on Sunday.
Fears that banknotes might be vectors of disease are not restricted to workers at the home of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and other masterpieces.
“Cash is finished,” said Andre Sacristin, a union representative at the Louvre. “It is a temporary measure during the epidemic.”
“Money is very dirty and a vector of bacteria,” Sacristin said. “It’s hand-to-hand and there are direct physical contacts.”
At the Versailles Palace in Paris, employees also are worrying about handling banknotes and tickets, although the former residence of French royalty still takes cash for now.
Public health historian Patrick Zylberman said that the fear of getting diseases from money are age-old.
In the Middle Ages, banknotes were cleansed with smoke because it was thought that their use contributed to the spread of plague, Zylberman said.
Zylberman laughed when told of the Louvre’s new refusal of cash payments from the museum’s tens of thousands of daily visitors.
“It’s a bit risible to go backwards by several centuries and act as our predecessors did in the 17th century,” he said. “That shows how nervous people are during an epidemic.”
NASA satellite images show a dramatic fall in pollution over China that is “partly related” to the economic slowdown due to a novel coronavirus outbreak, the US space agency said. The reduction in nitrogen dioxide pollution was first noticed near Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, but eventually spread across China, according to NASA scientists who examined data collected by their and European Space Agency satellites. Maps comparing nitrogen dioxide concentrations showed a marked decline between Jan. 1 to 20, before a sweeping quarantine was imposed on Wuhan and other cities, and Feb. 10 to 25. “There is evidence that the change is
‘DAMAGING’: The Visiting Forces Agreement has allowed US forces to provide aid during a typhoon and deterred China, ex-foreign secretary Albert del Rosario said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to end a key US security pact would undermine the ability of US forces to help the country deal with major disasters and deter aggression in the disputed South China Sea, former Philippine secretary of foreign affairs Albert del Rosario said on Friday. Del Rosario cited the deployment of more than 13,000 US military personnel, dozens of aircraft and US Navy ships under the Visiting Forces Agreement when Typhoon Haiyan ravaged the central Philippines in 2013. “Other countries wanted to immediately respond, but were constrained by the lack of legal arrangements for their troops to enter the
As France braces for a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is spread mainly by poor hygiene, a survey suggests that some of the population might need to clean up their act when it comes to cleanliness. The study carried out by Ifop pollsters for Diogene France, a company that specializes in cleaning filthy living environments, showed that 24 percent of French men only have a “thorough” wash twice a week and 5 percent only once a week. Among French women, the ratios were 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Health officials view frequent hand washing as a basic precautionary measure to prevent
RISK OF ESCALATION: Turkey has urged the Syrian regime to withdraw from its observation posts in Idlib, while Moscow has accused Ankara of aiding ‘terrorists’ At least 33 Turkish troops were killed in Syria’s Idlib Province after an airstrike blamed on Damascus, prompting condemnation from Washington and a UN warning on the risk of escalation. Dozens more troops were injured and taken to Turkey for treatment, said Rahmi Dogan, governor of Turkey’s Hatay Province. The heavy losses in northwestern Idlib came after weeks of growing tensions between rebel supporter Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that reiterated UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for an immediate ceasefire. A US Department