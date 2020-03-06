Egypt on Wednesday executed one of its most high-profile militant leaders after his conviction for his role in planning scores of deadly attacks against the nation’s security forces, the military said.
Hisham al-Ashmawi, a former Egyptian special-forces officer turned Muslim militant, was sentenced to death by a military court in November last year in two separate cases for his participation in scores of militant attacks on government targets.
A civilian court on Monday also sentenced him to death along with 36 other militants on terror-related charges.
Colonel Tamer al-Rifai, a military spokesman, said on Facebook that al-Ashmawi was executed on Wednesday by hanging.
He posted a photograph of the militant in a long beard and wearing a bright orange jumpsuit that is usually worn by those sentenced to death.
Al-Ashmawi was convicted in 14 crimes, including a 2014 ambush that killed 22 Egyptian military border guards near the border with Libya, and the 2013 assassination attempt against then-Egyptian minister of the interior Mohammed Ibrahim, al-Rifai said.
Al-Ashmawi was captured in October 2018 in the Libyan city of Derna, a longtime bastion of Muslim militants, by the forces of Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar, an ally of Egypt.
He was handed over in March.
Al-Ashmawi has been a valuable target for Egyptian security forces eager to obtain valuable intelligence for its years-long fight against militants.
He helped found Ansar Beit al-Maqdis, a jihadi organization based in Egypt’s northern Sinai Province that has seen an insurgency waged there for years.
His military expertise — he left the Egyptian army in 2011 — transformed the tiny group into a well-organized guerrilla band that later inflicted painful blows on security forces in the Sinai.
Beit al-Maqdis swore allegiance to the Islamic State group in November 2014 and renamed itself as Welayet Sinai, or the province of Sinai.
However, al-Ashmawi did not declare his allegiance to the Islamic State, which was then at the peak of its power and controlled about one-third of Iraq and Syria.
In an audio recording released in 2015 that is believed to be authentic, al-Ashmawi allied himself with Islamic State rival al-Qaeda, led by Egyptian militant Ayman al-Zawahri.
After fleeing to Libya, he tried to establish himself among militants in the country’s east. He created al-Mourabitoun, a militant group blamed for most of the attacks in Egypt’s remote Western Desert, such as a 2017 ambush that killed nearly 30 Christian pilgrims on their way to a monastery.
Such attacks have been part of an Islamic insurgency spearheaded by the Islamic State affiliate. The insurgency gained strength after the 2013 military overthrow of the president at the time.
Egypt has granted police forces and courts sweeping powers in response to militant attacks.
Human rights observers say that the crackdown ended due process and adherence to international law.
