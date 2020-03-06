Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday ousted Oleksiy Honcharuk as prime minister after just six months in a reshuffle, saying that “new brains and new hearts” were required to revive the economy and tackle corruption.
At a special parliament session, lawmakers voted to accept the resignation of Honcharuk, 35, who left as Ukraine’s youngest and most short-lived prime minister since independence in 1991.
He was replaced by Denys Shymgal, who said his immediate challenge was to stave off an economic and budget crisis.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Shymgal said he wanted to revise the budget for this year and cut the salaries of ministers and some officials, adding that the strong hryvnia currency had hurt exports.
Other more experienced operators also joined the Cabinet, signaling a change of direction for Zelenskiy, who was elected last year as an outsider who would bring new faces to politics.
Ukrainian Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova was axed for Ihor Umansky, who was acting finance minister a decade ago.
Speaking before the vote, Zelenskiy criticized the government for failing to arrest an industrial slump and for being soft on tackling graft, while seeking to reassure Ukraine’s international partners of his commitment to reforms.
“Yes, indeed, this is the first government where there is no high-level corruption, but not stealing is not enough. This is a government of new faces, but faces are not enough,” Zelenskiy said. “New brains and new hearts are needed.”
Zelenskiy also took a swipe at foreigners being on the supervisory board of state-run firms — many of which were appointed with the backing of international donors — saying that Ukrainian citizens felt like a minority on them.
The new government “is radically different because we took into account society’s demand for professionals. We took people who are authorities in their fields,” said Oleksandr Kachura, a lawmaker in Zelenskiy’s party. “Previously, this was considered a drawback, but now it is perceived differently.”
Honcharuk’s position had been under scrutiny since the leak in January of a recording that suggested he had made unflattering comments about Zelenskiy.
His government also tussled with Ihor Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine’s wealthiest tycoons, who has been fighting to reverse the 2016 nationalization of his former bank, PrivatBank, the country’s largest lender.
Zelenskiy denies that his business ties with the tycoon influence policy decisions.
To secure new IMF loans, Honcharuk’s government had tried to pass a law on banking insolvency that would bar PrivatBank from returning to Kolomoisky.
“This is a victory for Kolomoisky and his people,” a source in Zelenskiy’s party said of the Cabinet overhaul.
