Attacks follow Trump call with Taliban

AFP, KABUL

The US yesterday launched an airstrike against Taliban fighters to defend Afghan forces, an US military spokesman said, as violence spirals after a string of deadly attacks by the insurgents, throwing the country’s nascent peace process into grave doubt.

News of the US airstrike in southern Helmand Province — the first in 11 days — came hours after US President Donald Trump told reporters he had had a “very good” chat with the Taliban political leader, who on Saturday last week signed a historic deal with Washington to withdraw foreign forces.

However, since the signing in Doha, Qatar, the militants have ramped up violence against Afghan forces, ending a partial week-long truce that provided a rare reprieve to war-weary residents.

US Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Sonny Leggett said on Twitter that the airstrike took place against Taliban fighters who were “actively attacking” an Afghan forces checkpoint in Helmand Province.

“This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack,” he said. “We call on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments. As we have demonstrated, we will defend our partners when required.”

He said that insurgents had carried out 43 attacks on checkpoints in Helmand on Tuesday alone.

The insurgents killed at least 20 Afghan soldiers and policemen in a series of overnight attacks, Afghan government officials said yesterday, casting a pall over peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban, due to begin on Tuesday next week.

“Taliban fighters attacked at least three army outposts in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz last night, killing at least 10 soldiers and four police,” Helmand Provincial Council member Safiullah Amiri said.

An Afghan Ministry of Defense official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the army toll, while the provincial police spokesman Hejratullah Akbari confirmed the police fatalities.

The insurgents on Tuesday night attacked police in Uruzgan Province, with the governor’s spokesman Zergai Ebadi saying: “Unfortunately, six police were killed and seven wounded.”

The news of the attacks came after Trump on Tuesday told reporters in Washington that he had a “very good” relationship with Taliban political leader Mullah Baradar, with the pair speaking on the telephone for 35 minutes, according to the insurgents.

“The relationship is very good that I have with the mullah. We had a good long conversation today and you know, they want to cease the violence, they’d like to cease violence also,” he said.

Leggett said on Twitter that the “#Afghans & US have complied w/ our agreements; however, Talibs appear intent on squandering this (opportunity) and ignoring the will of the people for #peace.”

Trump has touted the Doha deal as a way to end the bloody, 18-year US military presence in Afghanistan — right in time for his November re-election bid.

Under the terms of the deal, US and other foreign forces are to quit Afghanistan within 14 months, subject to Taliban security guarantees and a pledge by the insurgents to hold talks with the national government in Kabul.

The agreement also includes a commitment to exchange 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by the Afghan government in return for 1,000 captives — something the militants have cited as a prerequisite for talks, but which President Ashraf Ghani has refused to do before negotiations start.