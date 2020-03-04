Agencies

MEXICO

Senior official quits

A senior official in charge of one of the government’s signature social programs on Monday resigned in a sharply worded letter that marked the latest bust-up within President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration. Javier May was the deputy welfare minister in charge of “Sembrando Vida,” an ambitious forestation program focused on Mexico’s poorer south intended to provide jobs and support agriculture. The scheme has also been exported to Central America in a bid to help contain migration from the region. “Once the welfare minister had unilaterally revoked the faculties required to run the said program, the conditions to remain in charge of it no longer existed,” May said in a resignation letter seen by reporters.

UNITED STATES

Autopsy set for inmate

A Mississippi prisoner died on Monday, becoming at least the 22nd inmate in just over two months to die in a state prison system that is under Department of Justice investigation because of violence and shoddy living conditions. A state Department of Corrections news release said “no foul play is suspected” in the death of Patricia Wilhite, 68, and an autopsy would be conducted. Wilhite was serving life without parole and had been in nearby Central Mississippi Correctional Facility since shortly after her 1998 murder conviction. She died at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

UNITED STATES

Academy fires ousted chief

The Recording Academy on Monday fired Deborah Dugan, its former president who called into question the integrity of the Grammy Awards nominations process. The academy said the decision was reached after “two exhaustive, costly independent investigations” about Dugan and her allegations. It said the reviews found “consistent management deficiencies and failures,” although no specifics were offered. Dugan had been on administrative leave since the middle of January, when she was ousted amid a complaint about her treatment of a long-time Recording Academy employee.

UNITED STATES

MSNBC host retires

Chris Matthews, the long-time MSNBC host, announced his retirement on Monday night during his daily talk show Hardball following accusations of inappropriate workplace conduct. He and the network reached the decision mutually, Matthews, 74, said on the air. He was accused of misbehavior by journalist Laura Bassett, who had written about the incidents in 2017 without naming him. “I’m retiring,” Matthews said. “After conversations with MSNBC, I decided tonight will be my last Hardball.” The decision to step down marked the end of a long career in politics and journalism. Matthews worked in print media for 15 years and was Washington bureau chief for the San Francisco Examiner.

BRAZIL

Eighteen killed as boat sinks

At least 18 people were killed when a riverboat sank in the Amazon Rainforest region, authorities said on Monday as survivors described fleeing the foundering boat in terror. The ferry was taking passengers up the Jari River, a tributary of the Amazon, when it suddenly began to tip over on Saturday at about dawn. Authorities late on Monday said that beyond the 18 fatalities, they had rescued 46 survivors and 30 others were still missing — meaning there were far more people on board than initially believed.