Philippines probes dollar smuggling, corruption claims

The Philippine government is investigating cases of US dollar smuggling after a lawmaker sounded the alarm on the large amounts of cash brought in by Chinese nationals assisted by local authorities.

The Bureau of Customs has identified two syndicates — known as “Rodriguez” and “Chinese” — which it says has brought in US$200 million and US$168 million respectively since June last year, a Department of Finance statement on Monday said.

The money is brought in by couriers traveling two to three times a week and paid between 12,000 pesos and 50,000 pesos (US$237 and US$986) per flight, the department said.

Military and police officers escort them upon their arrival at an airport in Metro Manila, enabling them to skip checks.

The department statement came days after Philippine Senator Richard Gordon, who heads the chamber’s blue ribbon committee, called for an investigation on the influx of Chinese nationals and the “inordinate amount of money” they bring.

About US$180 million in cash was transported from China from December to last month, Gordon said on Friday.

Travelers can carry up to US$10,000 or its equivalent in any foreign currency into or out of the Philippines.

In August last year, the Chinese embassy in Manila said a huge amount of gambling-related funds were flowing illegally out of China and into the Philippines, pushing back on the Philippine online gaming sector that targets gamblers in mainland China and employs hundreds of thousands of Chinese workers.

Last month, opposition Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros said that some immigration officials allow Chinese nationals without credentials to enter so they can work in online casinos.

That prompted Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to order a revamp in airport immigration.