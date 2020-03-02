Agencies

HONG KONG

Police, protesters clash

Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters who on Saturday returned to the city streets for a rally that turned violent. Protesters gathered outside Mong Kok Police Station in Kowloon and paralyzed traffic, the government said in a statement. The demonstrators threw fire bombs and set fire to barricades, it said. Police used pepper spray and one officer drew a firearm in clashes with the protesters, the South China Morning Post reported. MTR Corp, operator of the city’s rail network, suspended service at the Mong Kok subway station after a fire broke out at one of the entrances, Radio Television Hong Kong reported.

JAPAN

Ship and fishing boat crash

More than a dozen crew members of a cargo ship are missing after it collided with a fishing boat in waters off northern Japan, Japan Coast Guard spokesman Tomoyuki Hanzawa said yesterday. The 1,989-tonne Belize-flagged cargo ship Guoxing 1 was carrying about 3,000 tonnes of iron scrap and rapidly took in water after the hit, he said. The collision between the Guoxing 1 and a 138-tonne fishing boat happened at about 10pm and the cause is unknown, he added. The Guoxing 1 had a crew of 14 Chinese and Vietnamese nationals, of which 13 are still missing and the coast guard is searching for them, Hanzawa said. One Vietnamese crew member was rescued by a nearby ship, while the 15 Japanese crew members of the fishing boat are safe.

SRI LANKA

Parliament to be dissolved

The nation’s new president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was expected to dissolve parliament and call snap a legislative election six months ahead of schedule, a state-run newspaper said yesterday. Rajapaksa was likely to exercise his constitutional power to sack the assembly when it completed four-and-a-half years out of its five-year term last night, the Sunday Observer said. Official sources told reporters that a general election was most likely in the final week of April if the 225-member national assembly is dissolved by today.

SLOVAKIA

Opposition wins election

Voters handed a resounding victory to the center-right, anti-graft OLaNO opposition party in Saturday’s general election, dominated by an angry backlash over the 2018 murder of a journalist probing corruption in the eurozone state. Having vowed to immediately push through anti-corruption measures when in office, OLaNO leader Igor Matovic galvanized voter outrage over the murder of Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, and the high-level graft their deaths exposed. “People want us to clean up Slovakia. They want us to make Slovakia a fair country where laws will apply to everyone,” Matovic told reporters.

SYRIA

Eight Hezbollah fighters die

Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group lost at least eight fighters in northwest Syria in skirmishes with insurgents and airstrikes by Turkey’s air force, an opposition war monitor and the militant group said on Saturday. The casualties followed the death of at least 33 Turkish soldiers earlier this week. The deaths marked the highest for the group in Syria in years. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that 14 Hezbollah fighters were killed. Hezbollah later released a statement listing the names and photographs of eight of its fighters, including an Iranian cleric identified as Sayyed Ali Zengani. It gave no details other than saying that they “were martyred while performing their jihadi duties.”