Agencies

PAKISTAN

Train hits bus, killing 14

A train on Friday crashed into a bus carrying passengers at a railway crossing in the country’s south, killing 14 people and injuring eight others, railway official Tariq Kolachi said. The accident took place near the district of Rohri, about 470km north of Karachi, he said. He said it was unclear who was to blame for the mishap. Kolachi said the passenger train, called the Pakistan Express, was en route to Lahore from Karachi, the capital of Sindh Province. The injured were transported to area hospitals, he said.

UNITED STATES

Two arrested over shooting

Two people were arrested in a fatal shooting at a student housing apartment complex near West Virginia University on Friday morning. Multiple agencies responded to the report of shots fired at the College Park complex at about 4am and police gave the all clear about an hour later, University Police Chief W.P. Chedester said in a statement. The suspects were arrested without incident at a nearby Walmart shortly after the shooting and taken into custody by campus police, Granville Police Chief Craig Corkrean said. Their identities were not released. The victim was identified as Eric James Smith, 21, a sophomore majoring in multidisciplinary studies from Clementon, New Jersey, the university said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Chinese jailed for trade theft

A Chinese national who admitted stealing trade secrets from a US oil company has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Hongjin Tan, 36, in November last year pleaded guilty to theft of a trade secret in connection to his work as a scientist at a Phillips 66 research facility in Bartlesville, about 65km north of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tan used a thumb drive to copy hundreds of files containing information about “next-generation battery technologies” for use in the energy industry, prosecutors said. Tan was sentenced on Thursday in Tulsa and also ordered to pay US$150,000 in restitution. In his plea deal, Tan admitted copying and downloading the information without authorization. Assistant Attorney Joel-Lyn McCormick said that prosecutors were unable to determine whether a third party or the Chinese government benefited from the information, the Tulsa World reported.

FRANCE

Station evacuated over fire

Police on Friday evacuated a historic Paris train station after a fire engulfed multiple vehicles and sent a large cloud of black smoke over the neighborhood. The fire was under control by nightfall, but flames could still be seen rising from the street near Gare de Lyon train station, near the banks of the Seine River, police said. At one point, the station’s landmark clock tower was engulfed in smoke. Someone set fire to a scooter during an unauthorized concert near the train station, and the flames quickly spread to other vehicles nearby, a police official said.

LIBYA

Migrants rescued at sea

A commercial ship has rescued 35 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s coast and returned them to the capital, Tripoli, the UN migration agency said. The International Organization for Migration said on Twitter that the migrants, who were intersected on Thursday, were given medical assistance and relief items upon disembarkation. “Saving lives at sea is a moral and legal obligation. It is however unacceptable that migrants continue to be returned to an unsafe port,” it said.