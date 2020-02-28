Virus Outbreak: Philippines marks Ash Wednesday with no-touch rite

AFP, MANILA

People in the Philippines marked Ash Wednesday with a bow and a sprinkling of dust instead of a cross being daubed on their foreheads, as Asia’s bastion of Catholicism guarded against the spread of COVID-19.

Leaders of the Philippine Catholic Church urged priests to adapt the rite in order to reduce the risk of fanning a contagion that has killed more than 2,700, mostly in China.

Since the start of the epidemic, which has resulted in three confirmed cases and one death in the Philippines, churches have also discouraged worshippers from holding hands during mass.

“It makes me feel safe,” 19-year-old student Wendy Tamidles said.

She was among thousands of people, some wearing masks, who lined up at Baclaran church in Manila for services on Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the run-up to Easter, and includes Catholics having crosses drawn in ash on their foreheads.

The Philippines is overwhelmingly Catholic, with about 80 percent of its people said to be believers.

Its unique brand of the religion also includes gruesome annual re-enactments of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Local church officials have also “strongly recommended” that Catholics do not kiss or touch the cross during Good Friday services, which is usually common practice.

“We are being cautious so that the coronavirus won’t spread,” Baclaran rector Victorino Cueto said.

For at least one participant, 62-year-old Roberto Moreno, the no-touch policy for Ash Wednesday had no effect on the meaning of the day.

“The message is the same: we came from ash and to ash we shall return,” he said.