Virus Outbreak: US, S Korea cancel drills due to virus

AFP, SEOUL

The US and South Korean militaries yesterday postponed upcoming joint exercises due to a COVID-19 outbreak as the Asian country reported more than 500 new cases, taking its total to 1,766.

The decision to delay the training was made after Seoul declared its highest “severe” alert level over the virus, the Republic of Korea-US Combined Forces Command said, adding that the postponement was “until further notice.”

The US has 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it against the nuclear-armed North, many of them based south of Seoul at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek — Washington’s biggest overseas military facility.

The security allies have previously scaled back their annual joint military exercises significantly to facilitate nuclear talks with Pyongyang — which condemns such drills as preparations for an invasion — but a command coordination exercise had been planned for this spring.

South Korea has the largest number of virus cases in the world outside of China, where the disease first emerged in December last year and has since spread to dozens of nations.

Yesterday’s increase was the biggest reported by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which gave a death toll of 13.

More than 80 percent of the South’s cases are in Daegu — the nation’s fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million — and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.

They center on the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive entity often accused of being a cult.

A 61-year-old female member developed a fever on Feb. 10, but attended at least four church services in Daegu before being diagnosed.

Checks have begun on more than 200,000 Shincheonji members after the organization handed over a list to authorities, and the number of cases is expected to increase as a result.

Authorities said that the list handed over by Shincheonji omits at least 70,000 recent recruits, which the sect said could not be given as they were not yet full members.

South Korean Vice Minister of Health Kim Gang-lip yesterday apologized for “causing concern” with the rapid rise.

Officials have urged the public to exercise extra caution, advising people to stay home if they have a fever or respiratory symptoms.

A US soldier stationed at Camp Carroll 30km north of Daegu was on Wednesday put in self-quarantine at his home after testing positive for the virus, the first case among US Forces Korea personnel.

Scores of events have been canceled or postponed as the virus has spread in the world’s 12th-largest economy, from K-pop concerts to the start of the K League football season, while museums and other public venues have closed.

The Bank of Korea yesterday lowered the country’s growth outlook for this year to 2.1 percent, down 0.2 percentage points, citing a contraction in consumption and slowing exports because of the spread of the disease.

The Catholic Church in South Korea said that it would suspend all public Masses at more than 1,700 churches across the country in response to the contagion.

A group of Catholics who returned from a pilgrimage to Israel are one of the cluster infections.