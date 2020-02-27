Agencies

JAPAN

Some cruise takers to retest

Dozens of passengers who were allowed off the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship, but have developed symptoms including fever, are to be asked to take tests for COVID-19, Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Katsunobu Kato said yesterday. The government has contacted 813 former passengers on the Diamond Princess. About 970 were allowed off the boat last week after testing negative for the virus, but several have subsequently been found to be carrying the virus. The ministry found that “45 people had certain symptoms,” Kato told the Diet. “We asked all of them [who have symptoms] to see a doctor and to take tests.” As of yesterday, at least two former passengers in the nation were confirmed to be infected, despite previously testing negative.

CHINA

Seoul arrivals quarantined

The government quarantined 94 air passengers arriving from Seoul after three people on the flight were discovered to have fevers, China Central Television (CCTV) reported yesterday. The three passengers, all Chinese, arrived in Nanjing on Tuesday morning and were discovered after customs personnel boarded the aircraft on landing to screen passengers for symptoms, CCTV said, adding that the three were immediately sent by ambulance to a hospital for isolation and testing, while 94 people who had sat near them were sent to a hotel to be quarantined. None of the three people with fevers had any history of travel to Wuhan, the city where the outbreak originated.

SOUTH KOREA

Fertility rate breaks record

The nation broke its own record for the world’s lowest fertility rate, adding to a list of challenges for a government already grappling with slowing economic growth. Women last year were projected to have an average of 0.92 children over their lifetimes, far less than the 2.1 required to maintain a stable population, the statistics office reported yesterday. The number of babies fell 7.3 percent in 2019 from the previous year, with the birth rate plummeting among women in their late 20s, the agency said.

AUSTRALIA

Baboon trio runs amok

A baboon scheduled to undergo a vasectomy in Sydney on Tuesday made a dash for freedom along with his “two wives,” leaving the trio running amok on the streets of the country’s biggest city. Animal wranglers and police were called after the trio escaped from a truck on route to a hospital in the evening rush hour as bemused locals looked on. New South Wales Minister for Health and Medical Research Brad Hazzard told the Daily Telegraph that one of the primates had been about to get the snip and the other two were there to “keep him calm.” “The two girls came as, effectively, his wives to keep him company while he had his vasectomy,” Hazzard said. The runaways were eventually recaptured.

CAMEROON

HRW condemns deaths

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday accused the nation’s armed forces of taking part in the killing of at least 21 civilians on Feb. 14 in a region where troops are battling anglophone separatists. “Government forces and armed ethnic Fulani” carried out the slaughter in Ngarbuh, whose victims included 13 children and a pregnant woman, the group said in a statement. The Fulani are an ethnic group also called Peuls. “The gruesome killings of civilians, including children, are egregious crimes that should be effectively and independently investigated, and those responsible should be brought to justice,” said Ilaria Allegrozzi, a senior central Africa researcher for HRW. The army said that there were only five civilian deaths, which it said happened when fuel containers exploded in a firefight.