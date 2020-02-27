Nine countries seek to ban gay ‘conversion’ therapy

Thomson Reuters Foundation, LONDON

From electric shocks to “praying away the gay,” global momentum is growing to ban so-called “conversion therapy,” with bills drawn up in nine countries, a rights group said yesterday.

The US, Canada, Chile, Mexico and Germany are among countries seeking to outlaw the treatment, based on the belief that being gay or transgender is a mental illness that can be “cured,” the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) said.

Worldwide, only Brazil, Ecuador and Malta have national bans on conversion therapy, condemned as ineffective and harmful to mental health by more than 60 associations of doctors, psychologists or counselors globally, an ILGA study said.

“The main driving force [for reform] is survivors with their testimonies coming forward,” said Lucas Ramon Mendos, author of the ILGA report, which said this year could be a turning point in the fight against “therapies” that have ruined many lives.

“A lot of awareness is being created through their testimony,” he said.

LGBT+ people — some children — have undergone abuses, such as lobotomies, castration and masturbatory reconditioning, in the past, under the “legitimizing cloak of medicine” in a bid to change their sexual orientation or gender identity, ILGA said.

Global moves against attempts to “cure” LGBT+ people are gathering pace, with the state of Queensland considering Australia’s first conversion therapy ban, with jail sentences of up to 18 months for doctors and social workers.

Data on the global extent of conversion therapy is scarce, but people in 80 countries last year told advocacy group OutRight Action International that it took place in their country.

In the US, about 700,000 people have been forced to undergo conversion therapy, University of California’s Williams Institute said.

US suicide-prevention group The Trevor Project said that 42 percent of 13 to 24-year-old LGBT+ people who underwent conversion therapy reported a suicide attempt in the past year — more than twice the rate of those who did not have the treatment.

Existing bans in 19 US states are limited — for example, outlawing doctors carrying out conversion therapy on children — because of stringent federal constitutional protections on freedom of expression and religion, Ramon Mendos said.

Britain and Ireland have drawn up bills to outlaw conversion therapy, but they have stalled, he said, while Taiwan’s government responded to a proposed ban by saying that practitioners could be punished under existing laws.

Other proposals will struggle to win political support, such as a bill that was introduced last year in the US House of Representatives and, if passed, would face a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.