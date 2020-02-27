Domingo apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ behavior

AFP, MADRID

Facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, international opera star Placido Domingo on Tuesday apologized for “the hurt” caused to his accusers, as a union probe found he engaged in a pattern of “inappropriate activity.”

The 79-year-old — a mainstay of some of the world’s most prestigious opera houses — delivered the apology as the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) wrapped up an independent investigation into the storied tenor-turned-baritone, which was launched in September last year over members’ allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination.

At least 20 women have accused Domingo of forcibly kissing, grabbing or fondling them in incidents dating back to at least the 1980s.

He has maintained that his relationships were consensual, and in the apology did not specifically confirm any allegations.

“I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them. I accept full responsibility for my actions,” he said in a statement.

AGMA published a statement saying its internal probe “concluded that Mr Domingo had, in fact, engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace.”

“Many of the witnesses expressed fear of retaliation in the industry as their reason for not coming forward sooner,” the opera, choral and dance union said, adding that its board had “accepted the findings of the report and will take appropriate action.”

It said the full probe would remain internal — hours before the New York Times reported inquiry finding leaks had spoiled a deal between AGMA and Domingo, which would have seen the union limit public statements regarding its findings.

The Times said a plan had been in the works for Domingo to pay the union US$500,000 in exchange for privacy concerning the inquiry.

However, a “flagrant breach of confidentiality” caused Domingo’s legal team to drop the agreement, the paper said, citing an e-mail from union leaders to its board.

The performer’s spokeswoman, Nancy Seltzer, said that “what is truthful is we are in ongoing discussions with the union on how to move forward.”

Asked about the Times report, AGMA representatives did not immediately respond.

Harassment allegations against Domingo first began surfacing in August last year. Two months later, he stepped down from the Los Angeles Opera and withdrew from further performances at New York’s Metropolitan Opera, effectively ending his US career.

Many fans and fellow performers leapt to Domingo’s defense, describing him as an innocent “ladies’ man.”

However, reports drew a picture of a man who acted with impunity, shielded by his power as one of opera’s foremost stars, as a whisper network evolved warning women about his alleged reputation.

Several women said Domingo tried pressuring them into sexual relationships by dangling jobs, and then sometimes punished them professionally when they refused his advances.

Domingo on Tuesday said that had “never” been his intention.

“I understand now that some women may have feared expressing themselves honestly because of a concern that their careers would be adversely affected if they did so,” he said.

“While that was never my intention, no one should ever be made to feel that way,” he added.