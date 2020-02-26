Agencies

UNITED STATES

NASA mathematician dies

Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who calculated rocket trajectories and Earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions and was later portrayed in the 2016 hit film Hidden Figures, about pioneering black female aerospace workers, has died. She was 101. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Twitter that she died on Monday morning. No cause was given.

INDONESIA

Floods paralyze Jakarta

Torrential rain yesterday brought floods to Jakarta, paralyzing large parts of the capital, as rescue workers used boats to navigate streets turned into murky waterways to get people to safety. More than 200 neighborhoods were affected by the floods, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said. Evacuation posts had been set up with health facilities, he said.

SYRIA

Turkish shelling kills nine

Turkish shelling on Monday killed nine regime fighters in the northwest, where Ankara-backed rebels are fighting off advancing regime forces, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said. Fighting on Monday killed almost 100 fighters on both sides: 41 pro-regime fighters, as well as 53 militants and allied rebels, the observatory said. Overall on Monday, the regime advanced rapidly in the south of the bastion, but lost the town of Nayrab along the M4 highway to Turkish-backed rebels in the southeast.

UNITED STATES

Funds for virus fight sought

The White House plans to spend US$2.5 billion to fight COVID-19, the Washington Post said on Monday. The administration has asked Congress asked for US$1.8 billion in emergency spending, the Post said. The request was for US$1.25 billion in new funding for the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the transfer of an additional US$535 million originally set aside to fight Ebola. The White House said it expected to draw additional money from other agencies for a total of US$2.5 billion. Democratic lawmakers slammed the request as too low, and the House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriations called it “woefully insufficient.”

NORWAY

More samples for seed ark

An Arctic “doomsday vault” was yesterday set to receive 60,000 samples of seeds from around the world. “As the pace of climate change and biodiversity loss increases, there is new urgency surrounding efforts to save food crops at risk of extinction,” said Stefan Schmitz, who manages the reserve as head of the Crop Trust. The latest shipment would bring to about 1.05 million the number of seed varieties placed in three underground alcoves in the vault inside a mountain near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen Island.

BRAZIL

Crime rises as police strike

Violent crime has been rising in Ceara state on the seventh day of a police strike, Minister of Justice Sergio Moro said on Monday. Officials said the state had recorded 147 homicides in the past five days, a fivefold increase from the same five-day period last year. “There are signs that some violent crimes have been increasing, but it’s not a situation of total disorder in the streets,” Moro said, although he said the situation was “relatively difficult.”