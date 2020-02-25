Agencies

CHINA

Expelled ‘WSJ’ pair leave

Two Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporters yesterday left the country after being expelled over a controversial headline in an opinion piece. Beijing deputy bureau chief Josh Chin (李肇華) and reporters Deng Chao (鄧超) and Philip Wen (溫友正) last week had their press credentials revoked. Chin and Wen were seen checking in for a flight at Beijing Capital International Airport and going through security. Deng has been reporting from Wuhan and the WSJ said she was still in the quarantined city.

THAILAND

Banned party warned

The government yesterday threatened to take legal action against a banned opposition party that has claimed Prime Minister Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha aided in the cover-up of Malaysia’s 1MDB graft scandal by harboring a fugitive financier. A spokeswoman for the anti-military Future Forward Party, which was dissolved by a court on Friday by a court, on Sunday told a news conference that Prayut had allowed fugitive financier Low Taek Jho (劉特佐) and his associates to pass through the kingdom. “This accusation ... confuses the public,” government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said on Twitter yesterday. “Concerned ministries are considering legal action.”

GERMANY

Shooting victims mourned

About 10,000 protesters on Sunday marched through the central town of Hanau to mourn the nine people who were killed by an immigrant-hating gunman on Wednesday. “These days and hours are the blackest and darkest our town has ever experienced during peace times,” Hanau Mayor Claus Kaminsky told the crowd, adding that those who want to pull apart society would not succeed, “because we are more and we will prevent that.” A memorial for the victims is planned for later this week.

GERMANY

CDU planning congress

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is to hold an extraordinary party congress either on April 25 or May 9 to elect a new leader, broadcaster n-tv reported yesterday citing party sources. Senior party members met yesterday to decide on a leadership accession plan, following CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s announcement earlier this month that she would no longer seek to succeed Merkel. The CDU was hammered again on Sunday when it posted its worst poll result in Hamburg since World War II, while the Greens almost doubled their support. The Social Democrats secured a clear victory in Sunday’s voting with 39 percent, while the Greens won 25.5 percent and the CDU won just over 11.

UNITED STATES

Seven hurt in Texas shooting

A gunman opened fire at a flea market in Houston, Texas, on Sunday evening, wounding seven people in an area known for its Hispanic community. A male suspect was taken into custody at the scene. “We believe at this point those are all minor, superficial type of wounds,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

UNITED STATES

Rocketmaker dies

A California man who said he wanted to fly to the edge of outer space to see if the world was really round has died after his home-built rocket blasted off into the desert sky and plunged back to earth. “Mad” Mike Hughes, 64, was killed on Saturday afternoon after his rocket crashed on private property near Barstow, California.