Heavy rain warnings across the UK

A storm was expected to bring further bands of torrential rain to flood-hit communities as it swept across Britain yesterday.

Forecasters issued a yellow weather warning as the 120kph storm was expected to bring a fresh deluge of rain, up to 50 millimeters in some places.

A 805km-wide jet of cold air from Greenland was set to bring winter’s “sting in the tail” in one of the wettest Februarys on record in 254 years.

There was a short respite from the more stormy conditions on Sunday afternoon, but the number of flood warnings in force in England increased to 86 — spanning an area from Dorset to Carlisle — along with 183 flood alerts.

In Wales, the number of flood warnings in force increased to 14, with 28 alerts with snow expected across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

The Met Office said heavy rain is expected later in the week.

The bleak outlook follows more than two weeks of downpours and flooding that started with Storm Ciara, continued with Storm Dennis and then kept going with the storms over the weekend.

Politicians in south Wales appealed directly to British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak for help.

In a letter to Sunak, the group including four members of parliament described flooding in the Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) area as “a national emergency on our doorsteps.”

The area was one of the hardest hit by Dennis, with more than 600 households and a similar number of businesses affected.

Dozens of businesses in Pontypridd town center were “submerged,” along with the Treforest industrial estate, where 4,000 jobs are based, the letter said.

“Wales has borne the brunt of the damage and RCT in particular has been hit hardest of all, whilst having the fewer resources. We therefore urge you as a matter of urgency to provide specific one-off funding for RCT,” the letter said.