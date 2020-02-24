Agencies

TURKEY

Quakes kills at least eight

At least eight people were killed yesterday in Van Province after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit Iran, Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu said. “Search and rescue efforts are ongoing,” as some people were believed to be trapped under the rubble, he said. At least 21 people were injured, eight critically, in officials said. Iranian officials said at least 25 people were hurt in four villages in West Azerbaijan province near the quake’s epicenter.

VIETNAM

Dissident monk dies at 93

Thich Quang Do, a dissident Buddhist monk who has basically been under house arrest since 2003 and was nominated multiple times for the Nobel Peace Prize, has died aged 93. Do died on Saturday night at Tu Hieu pagoda, the Unified Buddhist Church of Vietnam said. He spent most of his life advocating for religious freedom and human rights. He spent about 30 years in and out of prison or under house arrest.

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Get around’ plan sought

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit team has been ordered to come up with plans to “get around” the Northern Ireland protocol in the Brexit withdrawal agreement, the Sunday Times reported. Officials in Taskforce Europe are seeking to evade Irish Sea checks on goods passing from Britain to Northern Ireland, the paper said. The officials believe that Attorney-General Suella Braverman might need to give fresh legal advice to justify the move, the paper said. Sources told the paper that Braverman was appointed because her predecessor, Geoffrey Cox, was not willing to take such action. The Cabinet is to meet tomorrow to sign off on the proposals, which are to be published online on Thursday, the paper said.

FRANCE

Charity founder accused

A Paris-based international mental health charity on Saturday accused its revered Canadian founder of sexually abusing several women. L’Arche (The Ark) said an independent probe had found that six women were abused by Jean Vanier between 1970 and 2005, but that none of the victims identified were disabled. Vanier died last year of cancer. “We are devastated by these revelations and we condemn without reserve this conduct which is in total contradiction with the values that Jean Vanier claimed,” top L’Arche Internationale officials Stephan Posner and Stacy Cates Carney said in a letter to group members. L’Arche runs 154 centers in 38 countries.

UNITED KINGDOM

Last German base closed

The army has relinquished control of its last remaining military headquarters in Germany, Catterick Barracks Bielefeld, following 75 years in the country, ahead of the final withdrawal of serving personnel. The Ministry of Defence on Saturday confirmed the nation would continue to have a military presence in Germany beyond this year once the withdrawal of army units to home bases has been completed, with about 185 army personnel and 60 ministry civilians.

UNITED STATES

Second Mardi Gras fatality

A man was struck and killed by a Mardi Gras float during a Saturday night street parade in New Orleans, the second person in days killed along a parade route in this year’s carnival season, officials said. The person was fatally injured as the Krewe of Endymion was rolling, forcing the rest of the Endymion parade to be scrapped. A 58-year-old woman was run over by a parade float on Wednesday night.