Agencies

BRAZIL

Petrobras workers end strike

Workers at state-owned oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) have ended a nearly three-week strike that left the firm scrambling to avoid a drop in production, labor unions said on Friday. About 21,000 workers — one-third of the total workforce — joined the mass walkout at the start of this month. They were protesting the closure of a subsidiary’s fertilizer plant in southern Parana state, with about 1,000 total layoffs. The company met with employee representatives after an arbitration hearing called by a labor court in Brasilia, after which an oil workers’ union announced an end to the strike. “An attempt will be made to increase financial compensation for the dismissed,” the court said. The court had earlier ruled that the strike was illegal and set a daily fine of up to US$115,000 for unions that did not comply with a return to work. The strike did not affect production thanks to the hiring of outsourced labor, Petrobras said. The company earlier this week announced a record net profit of US$10.2 billion for last year, an annual jump of more than 55 percent.

MEXICO

Hundreds protest projects

More than 1,000 people on Friday marched through the center of Mexico City in opposition to the government’s largest infrastructure projects. The protest brought together unions, environmentalists, students and representatives of indigenous communities, a mix that would seem a natural base for populist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, but which has become among his most vocal critics. Erika Cortez, a member of the Popular Organization Francisco Villa of the Independent Left from the Mexico City borough of Iztapalapa, said that she opposed the president’s Maya Train project that would move tourists around the Yucatan Peninsula. The train is one of Lopez Obrador’s signature initiatives, which he has said would spur economic development in the southeast, but has faced criticism for its environmental impact. Other demonstrators voiced opposition to a rail line that would traverse the nation, connecting the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as a huge new oil refinery and a gas-fired power plant. The march came one day after the anniversary of the death of activist Samir Flores Soberanes, who had protested a gas-fired power plant in Morelos state. Flores was killed days before a referendum on the nearly completed project and his slaying remains unsolved.

UNITED KINGDOM

Andrew pressed to testify

A yellow school bus with a banner depicting the face of Prince Andrew on Friday drove past Buckingham Palace, urging him to testify in the investigation of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The stunt organized by US lawyer Gloria Allred sought to pressure the prince to reveal what he might know about the disgraced financier. Allred represents some of Epstein’s victims and has demanded that Andrew cooperate. The message, featuring pictures of Andrew, said: “If you see this man, please ask him to call the FBI to answer their questions.” US Attorney Geoffrey Berman last month told reporters that Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to the FBI and US prosecutors seeking to speak with him about Epstein. The statement by Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, was the first official confirmation that the leading US law enforcement agency had sought — and failed — to obtain evidence from Andrew, despite his pledge to cooperate with legitimate law enforcement agencies.