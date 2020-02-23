Bloomberg gets personal with Trump ads

AFP, LAS VEGAS

Billionaire former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg on Friday mocked US President Donald Trump with a giant billboard on the Las Vegas Strip, fueling their feud as the president visits the city for a rally.

“Donald Trump lost the popular vote,” read one slogan on the world-famous street lined with casinos, while another read “Donald Trump’s wall fell over.”

The giant digital billboard is just 3km down the road from Trump’s hotel, where the president is staying while in Las Vegas.

Bloomberg is vying for the Democratic nomination to take on Trump in November’s US presidential election, and has focused his fire on the president rather than candidates from his own party.

When Bloomberg did face fellow Democrats at a Las Vegas debate on Wednesday, Trump was quick to crow: “Worst debate performance in history!”

Perhaps inevitably in a row between billionaires, golf was also a theme of the billboards.

“Donald Trump cheats at golf,” read a third sign.

“A lot of people cheat at golf, it’s probably true,” said Gerry Frenze, a transport company owner from Delaware who was in town for a convention. “But I don’t like the idea [that Bloomberg] can buy his way into office.”

His wife, Kim Corrigan, had little sympathy for Trump.

“Trump makes you want to attack him,” she said. “I don’t like [Bloomberg] doing that, but Trump started it. The way he operates cheapens everyone.”

The attack came on the eve of Nevada’s key vote in the race for the Democratic nomination, with media from around the world in town.

Another passerby who did not wanted to be named simply said: “He’s got the money.”

However, Mya Sepeda, a tarot card reader working on a pedestrian bridge beneath the sign, took the matter more seriously.

“Maybe it’s true, but he is the president and he deserves a bit of respect,” Sepeda said, adding that he had foreseen Trump would win the previous election.