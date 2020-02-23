Nevada votes on Democratic hopefuls

AFP, LAS VEGAS

From glitzy Las Vegas casinos to dusty desert crossroads, Nevada Democrats yesterday were to vote for who should challenge US President Donald Trump in November’s US presidential election, with firebrand leftist US Senator Bernie Sanders riding high in the saddle.

The western state, home to 3 million people, is the third contest in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Nevada’s vote might serve to entrench Sanders’ status as front-runner before the deluge of “Super Tuesday” on March 3, when people in 14 states troop to the ballot box.

Or it could provide a much-needed boost for one of the moderate candidates desperate to halt his rise.

On the eve of the vote, Sanders was hit with published revelations from US officials that Russia — which interfered in the 2016 US presidential election to boost Trump — was actively trying to help his own presidential bid.

Sanders immediately rejected any help that might come from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government or allies, telling Putin to “stay out of American elections.”

The Democratic race is entering an urgent phase. Any momentum from results in Nevada, and then South Carolina, which votes on Saturday next week, could prove decisive, while poor showings are almost certain to close the door on some campaigns.

Of the eight contenders still seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, Sanders leads in polling in Nevada and nationally by about a dozen points over second-placed former US vice president Joe Biden.

Sanders has been largely unchecked by his opponents, who have focused more on blunting the advance of campaign newcomer Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York who has poured more than US$360 million from his personal fortune into campaign advertising.

However, with Bloomberg unconventionally sitting out the four contests before Super Tuesday, Nevada is a fierce battleground for the other candidates.

Its diverse Democratic electorate, one-third of whom are Hispanic, might well bolster the fortunes of moderates like former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and US Senator Amy Klobuchar, two ambitious contenders who to date have struggled to win over minority voters.

The race’s other centrist, Biden, is desperate to right a listing ship.

His front-runner status collapsed after humiliating performances in the first contests, in Iowa and New Hampshire. A third straight poor showing could spell disaster.

“We need your help to bring us across the finish line,” Biden said on Twitter late on Friday.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose campaign has stagnated, hopes her standout performance in Wednesday’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas — where she eviscerated Bloomberg over women’s misconduct claims against him — will earn some respect from Nevadans.

As Democrats barnstormed the state on Friday, Trump rallied his supporters in Las Vegas, where he savaged the “sick” and “radical socialist” contenders for his job.

Bloomberg was left “gasping for breath” after his debate debacle, Trump said, to loud cheers.

Sanders is “crazy,” Warren is “a mess,” Biden has been “angry” and billionaire activist Tom Steyer is a “schmuck,” the president added.

Voting in Nevada was to begin at noon yesterday, and officials were hoping to avoid the chaos that marred Iowa.

Nevada and Iowa vote in a caucus format. Unlike in a primary, where voting is by secret ballot, caucus-goers attend precinct gatherings where they vote publicly by standing with fellow supporters of their chosen candidate.