Agencies

UNITED STATES

Bees can recognize by touch

The ability to see an object and then identify it by touch based on a mental recollection has been shown to exist in bumblebees, scientists reported on Thursday. Studying the insects’ sesame-sized brains, which contain about 1 million neurons as opposed to the 100 billion in human brains, sheds light on how cross-modal object recognition works, said Queen Mary University of London researcher Cwyn Solvi, lead author of a paper in Science. About 40 bees were tested with objects in a dark and windowless room and then with the lights on, but the bees still went to objects associated with a reward. “The bees have some unified internal representations of objects,” Solvi said.

AUSTRALIA

Two killed as train derails

Two people were killed and 12 injured when an interstate train derailed outside Melbourne on Thursday evening, police said. The train, which was traveling from Sydney, came off the rails about 50km from Melbourne. An unnamed male driver and an unidentified man died in the derailment, police said yesterday. Media carried photographs showing several carriages of the train askew off the tracks, with the locomotive on its side. Ambulance Victoria confirmed that one of the injured had been flown to a Melbourne hospital and another four people had been taken to a second hospital, where they were in stable condition. Transport authorities in New South Wales said that there were about 160 passengers on board.

LESOTHO

PM to be charged with murder

Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is to be charged with the June 2017 killing of his estranged wife, Lipolelo, a top police official said on Thursday, and the prime minister announced that he would be stepping down. The kingdom already has watched, shocked, as Thabane’s present wife, Masesaiah, was charged earlier this month with the murder after briefly fleeing the country. When the 80-year-old leader appeared yesterday at the Maseru Magistrates’ Court, he was also to face an attempted murder charge for the shooting of a person who was with his wife at the time, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paseka Mokete said.

FRANCE

Bed bug offensive begins

The government on Thursday launched a campaign to combat an influx of bed bugs that have settled in homes and hotels. After disappearing from the country in the 1950s, the insects have made a resurgence, the Ministry of Housing said. “We can all be affected,” the government warned on a Web page dedicated to the problem, complete with advice on how to prevent and treat an infestation, and a hotline number to call for expert help.