AUSTRALIA

Ex-spouse burns family alive

An ex-rugby league player is suspected of murdering his three children and estranged wife by burning them alive inside their vehicle, in what police have said was one of the most horrific incidents they have encountered. Officers said that 31-year-old Hannah Clarke died in a Brisbane hospital on Wednesday just hours after her three children — aged three, four and six — were found dead in the vehicle on a suburban street. Her husband, Rowan Baxter, who also died, allegedly approached the vehicle and doused it with gasoline before setting it alight, The Australian reported. “How long before we stop this slaughter in our suburbs?” Our Watch chairwoman Natasha Stott Despoja tweeted.

SOUTH KOREA

Cult infection cluster spikes

A cluster of COVID-19 infections centered on a cult church in Daegu yesterday leaped to 39 cases. Almost half of the country’s patients are linked to a 61-year-old woman who is a member of the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. She first developed a fever on Monday last week, but reportedly twice refused to be tested on the grounds that she had not traveled abroad, and attended at least four services before being diagnosed. The group claims its founder, Lee Man-hee, has “donned the mantle of Jesus” and will take 144,000 people with him to heaven on the Day of Judgement. Of the 1,001 church members in the city, 90 are showing symptoms, the city said.

NETHERLANDS

City planning ‘erotic center’

Amsterdam is looking at moving part of its red light district indoors to an “erotic” complex, where prostitutes would no longer beckon customers through street-front windows that often attract rowdy tourists. The city said in plans released on Wednesday that the complex could include a bed-and-breakfast for prostitutes, as well as a sex club, sex theater and cafes. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema has vowed to clean up the city’s red light district, as her staff say that throngs of tourists have “disrespected both prostitutes and residents.”

MEXICO

Killers of girl arrested

Police have arrested suspects in the killing of a seven-year-old girl whose murder rocked the capital with protests, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. The body of Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett was discovered over the weekend in a plastic garbage bag, sparking outrage over growing violence against women in the country.

CANADA

Whiteout trips 200-car pileup

Police on Wednesday said that whiteout conditions that came about suddenly most likely triggered a massive pileup involving about 200 vehicles in La Prairie, Quebec. There were no immediate reports of deaths, but the Quebec Provincial Police said that about a dozen people were sent to hospital with minor to serious injuries after the midday crash. The area has heavy winds that come off the river, creating sudden blizzard-like conditions, Quebec Minister of Transport Francois Bonnardel said. “People were driving, there were strong winds ... and, suddenly, you couldn’t see anything — and then, well, the pileup started,” Bonnardel said. About 50 vehicles drove away from the collision, but 75 others would need to be towed, Quebec Provincial Police spokesman Sergeant Stephane Tremblay said, adding that many vehicles were mangled, including several large trucks.