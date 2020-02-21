Silicon Valley inventor of ‘cut, copy and paste’ dies

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO

Silicon Valley on Wednesday was mourning a pioneering computer scientist whose accomplishments included inventing the widely relied on “cut, copy and paste” command.

New York City-born Lawrence “Larry” Tesler died this week at the age of 74, according to Xerox, where he spent part of his career.

“The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler,” the company tweeted. “Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas. Larry passed away Monday, so please join us in celebrating him.”

A graduate of Stanford University, Tesler specialized in human-computer interaction, employing his skills at Amazon, Apple, Yahoo, and the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center.

The cut-and-paste command was reportedly inspired by old time editing that involved actually cutting portions of printed text and affixing them elsewhere with adhesive.

“Tesler created the idea of ‘cut, copy, & paste’ and combined computer science training with a counterculture vision that computers should be for everyone,” the Computer History Museum in Silicon Valley tweeted on Wednesday.

Apple popularized the command when it was incorporated in software on the 1983 Lisa computer and the 1984 Macintosh.

Tesler went to work for Apple in 1980 after being recruited from Xerox by Apple cofounder Steve Jobs. He spent 17 years there.