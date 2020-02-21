FEATURE: Russian biohackers push the limits of the human body

AFP, MOSCOW

Gripping a scalpel, Vladislav Zaitsev made an incision in the fold of the skin between his client’s thumb and index finger, pushing in a small glass cylinder.

Alexei Rautkin, a 24-year-old programmer in a hoodie, was having a chip inserted in his hand so he can open the door to his office without swiping a card.

“It’s something I decided a long time ago,” he said. “Mainly because it’s convenient, but there’s also a kind of exclusivity, because practically no one else has this.”

Rautkin and Zaitsev are among a growing number of Russians interested in biohacking, a global movement whose followers seek to “upgrade” their bodies with technology and do-it-yourself health fixes that began in Silicon Valley at the start of the last decade.

For some, the lifestyle trend involves implanting technology under their skin. For others — mainly wealthy Russians — the quest is to live longer, which they hope to do through intensive monitoring of their bodies, taking vast quantities of supplements or extreme exercise.

Although it is unclear how many biohackers there are in Russia, the movement is spreading, with social media forums, conferences and businesses springing up to cater to their needs.

Zaitsev, a programmer with a ducktail haircut, taught himself to insert chips, helped by being a medical school dropout. The 28-year-old caught national attention in 2015 by taking the chip out of a Moscow metro pass, dissolving it in acetone and encasing it in silicone before inserting it into the back of his hand.

The disc, about the size of a NT$1 coin, is still visible, but currently defunct — Zaitsev reprogrammed it with bank card details, only for the bank to close.

He also has magnets on his fingertips, mainly for party tricks.

The biohacking movement is about using technology to facilitate concrete tasks, he said.

“In biohacking, I like things that give a real, confirmed effect, for example putting in chips,” Zaitsev said.

Based on the contact between the close-knit community on social media, he estimated that about 1,000 Russians are chipped.

Most install work passes, while some insert magnets or a compass implant that vibrates when they turn north, he said.

Around the world, implanted microchips are being used to start vehicles; turn on smartphones, computers and printers; monitor body temperature; and store medical information or as business cards.

Professional magicians even use them to enhance their tricks.

Some chips have been approved for human use, but Zaitsev said that he uses veterinary ones made in Taiwan and ordered by mail for about 500 rubles (US$7.84) each.

While some have raised concerns over potential surveillance and hacking, the number of chipped people is still very small in Russia, and unlike smartphones, the chips do not transmit the users’ location.

In his studio apartment, Zaitsev charged Rautkin 2,000 rubles for the operation to insert the chip that is slightly bigger than a grain of rice.

He has chipped about 50 others, as well, Zaitzev said.

The “typical client is a geek,” he said. “Most are men aged 35 or younger.”

However, other biohackers have little time for chipping.

Entrepreneur Stanislav Skakun said that biohacking is about extending life, potentially for thousands of years, an idea known as transhumanism.

“I haven’t yet found a chip that would be useful for prolonging life... I can’t see any point in doing this yet,” the 36-year-old said.