UKRAINE

Fighting erupts in Luhansk

The military and separatist authorities on Tuesday blamed each other for an outbreak of fighting in the rebel-held Luhansk region. The fighting erupted on the fifth anniversary of the UN Security Council’s endorsement of the 2015 Minsk agreements aimed at bringing peace to the volatile eastern region. The two sides accused each other of trying to invade their territory. One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another five were wounded in combat, the military said, adding that four separatists were killed and six others wounded. The separatists said two Ukrainian soldiers were killed and three were wounded.

CAYMAN ISLANDS

Islands top money hideout

The British territory, the US and Switzerland do most to help the globe’s richest citizens hide and launder money, said a study published on Tuesday by the Tax Justice Network, a group pushing for reform. The study tests how much countries’ legal and financial systems enable the hiding of wealth by checking money-laundering laws, controls and the amount of financial activity in a country, among others. The islands ranked in the study as the most prominent center for financial secrecy. It hosts more than 100,000 companies, a number that outstrips the local population. The government said the study ignored the fact that it met global standards, adding that it did not work “in secret,” but cooperated with authorities around the world.

UNITED STATES

Bloomberg rises in polls

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg yesterday was to join fellow Democratic presidential candidates for the first time on the debate stage and face incoming fire from rivals unnerved, even angered, by his increasing prominence in the race. While candidates, such as front-runner Senator Bernie Sanders have spent months barnstorming early states, seemingly visiting every town in Iowa and New Hampshire in a personal quest for votes, Bloomberg has parachuted late into the Democratic nomination contest. The US media tycoon’s rise in polling, fueled by his astronomical spending on campaign advertising, has helped him qualify for his first debate.

FRANCE

Russian activist charged

Russian activist Pyotr Pavlensky on Tuesday was charged for his role in the dissemination of a sex video that brought down President Emmanuel Macron’s candidate for Paris mayor, his lawyer said. Pavlensky, who was granted political asylum in France in 2017, has admitted to uploading the images onto a purpose-built Web site, saying he wanted to expose the “hypocrisy” of candidate Benjamin Griveaux, a married father of three. He and his girlfriend, Alexandra de Taddeo, who was the recipient of the video, were charged with invasion of privacy and publishing images of a sexual nature without consent.

COSTA RICA

Watchman gets 16 years

A hotel watchman has been convicted of killing a Florida tourist staying at an Airbnb lodging and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. The court in Pavas on Monday found that Bismark Espinoza Martinez had taken advantage of his position at the Villa Le Mas hotel in Escazu to enter the rooms where Carla Sefaniak was staying and kill her. Stefaniak, an insurance agent, had visited the nation to celebrate her 36th birthday. She checked into the small hotel on Nov. 27, 2018, and was scheduled to fly home the next day.