Agencies

TURKEY

Dozens face arrest over coup

Prosecutors investigating the military and Ministry of Justice yesterday ordered the arrest of 228 people over suspected links to a network that Ankara says was behind a 2016 coup attempt, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported. There has been a sustained crackdown on alleged followers of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen since the failed putsch. In the latest moves, prosecutors ordered the arrest of 157 people, including 101 serving officers in an investigation of the Turkish Armed Forces, Anadolu said. Separately, prosecutors in the capital Ankara ordered the detention of 71 people in an investigation targeting alleged Gulen supporters in the ministry, 33 of them current employees, Anadolu said.

VENEZUELA

Airline halted over Guaido

Authorities on Monday suspended TAP Air Portugal days after the airline carried National Assembly President Juan Guaido and his uncle home from an international tour aimed at ousting President Nicolas Maduro. Authorities arrested Guaido’s uncle upon landing, accusing him of trying to bring a small amount of explosives into the nation. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said the carrier’s flights into and out of the country had been suspended for 90 days, hours after the minister of transport and communications said the ministry had opened an investigation into “serious violation” of local regulations.

UNITED STATES

Bolton worried for book

Former national security adviser John Bolton on Monday raised concern about his unpublished book being “suppressed” by the White House and said that he should be able to respond to President Donald Trump’s tweets about him. “I hope, ultimately, I can get the book published,” Bolton told a Duke University event in North Carolina during his first public remarks since Trump’s acquittal in his US Senate impeachment trial. “I hope it’s not suppressed,” he added. Asked about the president’s criticism of him on Twitter, Bolton said: “He [Trump] tweets, but I can’t talk about it. How fair is that?”

SOUTH KOREA

Four die in highway pileup

Four people were killed and 43 were injured on Monday in a highway pileup in snowy weather, officials said. The Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency said that the pileup involved about 30 vehicles, including a chemical truck carrying nitric acid that flipped over and caught fire inside a tunnel. Police official Jeon Gwang-hun said that he could not provide further details, because the investigation into the cause of the accident was continuing.

UNITED STATES

Swift’s dad fights burglar

Taylor Swift’s father fought a burglar who broke into his US$4 million Florida penthouse, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Scott Swift returned to his home in Vinoy Place Towers in St Petersburg on Jan. 17 just moments after 30-year-old Terrence Hoover used an emergency escape stairwell to climb 13 floors to enter it, the newspaper said. The men fought before Hoover ran away, the paper said, citing police records. Hoover has a lengthy arrest record that includes domestic violence by strangulation, aggravated battery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and false imprisonment, the paper said. Swift picked Hoover out of a photograph lineup.