Virginia senators reject assault weapon ban

AP, RICHMOND, Virginia

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s push to ban the sale of assault weapons on Monday failed after some of his fellow Democrats balked at the proposal.

Senators voted to shelve the bill for the year and ask the Virginia State Crime Commission to study the issue, an outcome that drew cheers from a committee room packed with gun advocates.

Four Democrats — most of them moderates — joined Republicans in the committee vote, rejecting legislation that would have prohibited the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms, including popular AR-15-style rifles, and banned the possession of magazines that hold more than 12 rounds.

The bill was a top priority for Northam, who has campaigned heavily for a broad package of gun-control measures.

The governor’s spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, said that he is disappointed with the result, but determined to continue to press for the measure.

“We will be back next year,” she said.

David Majure, a gun-rights supporter who attended the committee hearing, said that he is glad about the result, but not convinced the bill is dead for the year.

“I’m happy about it, but I don’t trust them,” he said.

Virginia is the epicenter of the country’s heated debate over guns, as a new Democratic majority seeks to enact strict new limits.

Democrats ran heavily on gun control during last year’s legislative elections when they flipped control of the General Assembly for the first time in more than two decades.

However, gun owners, especially in rural communities, have pushed back hard. Last month, tens of thousands of guns-rights activists from around the country flooded the Capitol and surrounding area in protest, some donning tactical gear and carrying military-style rifles.

More than 100 counties, cities and towns have also declared themselves second amendment sanctuaries, vowing to oppose any new restrictions on guns.

The proposed assault weapon ban has received the most opposition. Gun owners have accused the governor and others of wanting to confiscate commonly owned guns and accessories from law-abiding gun owners.

Northam and his allies have said repeatedly that they do not want to confiscate guns, but argued that banning new sales of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines would help prevent mass murders.

“This bill will save lives,” said Democratic Delegate Mark Levine, who sponsored the legislation.

Earlier proposals to ban possession of AR-15-style rifles or to require owners to register them with state police have been scrapped.

The governor had hoped that a watered-down version would win over enough Democratic moderates for passage, but moderate Democrats in the state Senate have said for weeks that they are uncomfortable passing legislation that would affect so many gun owners.

About 8 million AR-style guns have been sold since they were introduced to the public in the 1960s.

Lawmakers voted to table the bill on Monday with little debate, while saying that there was confusion over what types of guns would constitute an assault weapon.

The state Senate has now rejected three of the governor’s eight gun-control measures.