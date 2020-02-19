Leaked data show China targets Islam

AP, BEIJING

Uighur imam Memtimin Emer was for decades the bedrock of his farming community in China’s Xinjiang region. On Fridays, he preached Islam as a religion of peace. On Sundays, he treated the sick with free herbal medicine. In the winter, he took coal to the poor.

However, as Beijing’s mass detention campaign engulfed the Xinjiang region three years ago, the elderly imam was swept up and locked away, along with all three of his sons living in China.

A newly revealed database exposes in extraordinary detail the main reasons for the detentions of Emer, his three sons and hundreds of others in Karakax County: their religion and their family ties.

The database profiles the internment of 311 individuals with relatives abroad and lists information on more than 2,000 of their relatives, neighbors and friends.

Each entry includes the detainee’s name, address, national identity number, detention date and location, along with a detailed dossier on their family, religious and neighborhood background, the reason for detention, and a decision on whether or not to release them.

Issued within the past year, the documents do not indicate which government department compiled them or for whom.

Taken as a whole, the information offers the fullest and most personal view yet into how Chinese officials decided who to put into and let out of detention camps, as part of a massive crackdown that has locked away more than 1 million ethnic minorities, most of them Muslims.

The database emphasizes that the Chinese government focused on religion as a reason for detention — not just political extremism, as authorities claim, but ordinary activities such as praying, attending a mosque or even growing a long beard.

It also shows the role of family: People with detained relatives are far more likely to end up in a camp themselves, uprooting and criminalizing entire families such as Emer’s in the process.

Similarly, family background and attitude is a bigger factor than detainee behavior in whether they are released.

“It’s very clear that religious practice is being targeted,” said University of Colorado researcher Darren Byler, who studies the use of surveillance technology in the Xinjiang region. “They want to fragment society, to pull the families apart and make them much more vulnerable to retraining and re-education.”

The Xinjiang government did not respond to faxes requesting comment.

Asked if the Xinjiang region is targeting religious people and their families, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said: “This kind of nonsense is not worth commenting on.”

Beijing has said before that the detention centers are for voluntary job training and that it does not discriminate based on religion.

China has struggled for decades to control the Xinjiang region, where the native Uighurs have long resented Beijing’s heavy-handed rule.

With the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, in the US, Chinese officials began using the specter of terrorism to justify harsher religious restrictions, saying that young Uighurs were susceptible to Islamic extremism.

After militants set off bombs at a train station in the region’s capital, Urumqi, in 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) launched a so-called “People’s War on Terror,” transforming the Xinjiang region into a digital police state.

The leak of the database from sources in the Uighur exile community follows the release in November last year of a classified blueprint on how the mass detention system really works.