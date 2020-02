Agencies

JAPAN

Emperor’s birthday canceled

A public gathering on Sunday to celebrate the birthday of Emperor Naruhito has been canceled, as fears grow over the spread of COVID-19. “In light of various situations, we have decided to cancel the visit by the general public to the palace for His Majesty’s birthday,” the imperial household agency said in a statement a day after the government warned people to avoid crowds and “non-essential gatherings.” “His Majesty’s appearance in the morning as well as the public signing of the greeting book will be canceled.”

AUSTRALIA

Missing woman found

A 26-year-old woman has been found alive and in “surprisingly good spirits” after spending five days lost in the nation’s flood-hit bushland, emergency responders said yesterday. Yang Chen went missing on Wednesday after her male walking partner lost sight of her at a waterfall in Tallebudgera, west of the Gold Coast in Queensland. Local media reported that police divers yesterday joined the search for the Bond University student, after heavy rainfall had earlier forced authorities to suspend the search. The woman, who lives on the Gold Coast, was found near the waterfall where she first went missing.

UNITED STATES

Mineral named for professor

A Louisiana State University geology professor now has a scientific namesake — a newly discovered variety of tourmaline. Barbara Dutrow said she was surprised and thrilled by the honor. “A lifelong passion has been to discover and decode the geologic information embedded in tourmaline; this recognition is a highlight of our discoveries!” she said in a news release by the university on Friday. The statement said Italian researchers named “dutrowite” for her because of her contributions to mineral sciences, especially her research showing that tourmalines — a family of gemstones — hold evidence of their geological history.

UNITED STATES

Manatee deaths decline

Manatee deaths in Florida decreased to 606 last year from 824 in 2018. Experts said it appeared that the main cause of the decline is the reduced effect of red tide algae on manatees. Twenty-one manatees died of red tide last year, compared with 288 in 2018, Florida Center for Biological Diversity spokeswoman Jaclyn Lopez said. The Sun-Sentinel reported that boats and other watercraft were the biggest cause of manatee deaths last year, causing at least 136 of the fatalities, or about 22 percent of the total.

UNITED STATES

City hit by sewage spills

Fort Lauderdale officials said that 801 million liters of sewage has spilled into the Florida city’s waterways in the past few months, as aging sewer pipes broke six times in December. That was enough to fill 320 Olympic-sized pools, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The spills fouled the Tarpon River, the Himmarshee Canal and streets in three neighborhoods. Officials told the Florida Department of Environmental Protection that from Jan. 30 to Feb. 8, 300 million liters of sewage spilled into George English Lake, and an additional 20.4 million liters flooded streets near a park across a popular mall. In recent weeks, crews have also rushed to fix another string of water main breaks, forcing the city to warn residents to boil their tap water before drinking, brushing their teeth or washing dishes.