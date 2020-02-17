Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Storm prompts rare alert

Storm Dennis yesterday swept across the country, with the army drafted in to help deal with heavy flooding and high winds, as officials said it could be “life-threatening” in south Wales. The Met Office issued a rare red warning for the area, saying there was a risk of “significant impacts from flooding” that included a “danger to life from fast flowing water, extensive flooding to property and road closures.” Winds of more than 150kph were recorded in Aberdaron, south Wales. “Our armed forces are always ready to support local authorities and communities whenever they need it,” Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace said. British Airways and EasyJet confirmed they had grounded flights, while two bodies were pulled from rough seas off the south England coast on Saturday as the storm barrelled in.

TV host dies of suicide

Caroline Flack, a TV presenter who hosted the reality show Love Island, has died at age 40, her family said on Saturday. “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February,” the family said in a statement. A family lawyer said that Flack had killed herself and was found in her London apartment. Flack hosted Love Island from its launch in 2015, but stepped down last year after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. She denied the charge and was scheduled to stand trial next month.

IRAQ

Rockets hit military base

Small rockets early yesterday struck the base hosting US troops and other coalition forces in Baghdad’s Green Zone, but caused no casualties and only minor damage, a US military official said. The attack came just before 3:30am, said Colonel Myles Caggins III, a spokesman for the US military operation in the country.

PHILIPPINES

Duterte rejects reclamation

President Rodrigo Duterte said he would not allow private sector-initiated “massive reclamation” projects in Manila Bay, because they are environmentally destructive and would “choke” the capital. Reclamation would be limited to government-related projects and those already approved by the Philippine Reclamation Authority, according to the transcript of Duterte’s speech on Saturday at the inauguration of the Sangley Airport project in Cavite City, south of Manila. “Not during my time,” Duterte said. “I will not allow massive reclamation for the private sector. Because if I — if you approve one, you approve all. That’s how it is. ”

UNITED STATES

Candy, cheese sent to ISS

A cargo ship on Saturday rocketed toward the International Space Station (ISS), carrying candy and cheese to satisfy the astronauts’ cravings. Northrop Grumman launched its Cygnus capsule from the Virginia seashore. The nearly 4-tonne shipment should arrive at the orbiting lab tomorrow. It took three tries over the past week to get the rocket off the pad, with it finally taking flight at 3:21pm. “Awesome launch,” NASA Deputy Space Station Program Manager Joel Montalbano said once the capsule reached orbit. Besides the usual experiments and gear, the capsule holds cheddar and manchego cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables, chocolate and three kinds of gummy candy.