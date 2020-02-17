Facebook must accept regulation, Zuckerberg says

The Observer

Facebook must accept some form of state regulation, its cofounder Mark Zuckerberg has said.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, an annual high-level gathering of politicians, diplomats and security specialists, Zuckerberg sought to dispel the notion that his company had undermined democracy, weakened the social fabric or contributed to the weakening of the West through spreading distrust.

He said he supported state regulations in four fields covering elections, political discourse, privacy and data portability.

“We don’t want private companies making so many decision-balancing social equities without democratic processes,” he added.

Zuckerberg, who is due to have fresh discussions with the EU commission regulators today, said that as long as “enough people have weighed in to come up with an answer” on regulation, the answer would not necessarily be right, but the process by which the decision is taken would in itself help build greater trust in the Internet.

“I do think that there should be regulation in the West on harmful content ... there’s a question about which framework you use for this,” Zuckerberg said during a question-and-answer session at the event.

“Right now there are two frameworks that I think people have for existing industries — there’s newspapers and existing media, and then there’s the telco-type model, which is ‘the data just flows through you,’ but you’re not going to hold a telco responsible if someone says something harmful on a phone line. I actually think where we should be is somewhere in between,” he said.

Facebook publishes 100 billion pieces of content every day, he said, adding: “It is simply not possible to have some kind of human editor responsible to check each one.”