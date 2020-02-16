Agencies

GERMANY

One killed in shooting

Authorities yesterday said that one person has been killed and three injured following a shooting late on Friday outside a Berlin music venue. Police said that unknown people opened fire outside the Tempodrom, near Potsdamer Platz in the center of the city. The suspects were able to flee. It was unclear whether the shooting was linked to the event being staged at the venue, a Turkish comedy night. Berlin has one of the highest number of killings per person among European capitals.

UNITED STATES

Trump cutout sparks row

A man undergoing kidney dialysis three times a week has said that he is upset that he cannot bring a life-sized cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump for emotional support. Nelson Gibson told WPBF that his family cannot sit with him during his three-and-a-half-hour treatments. To help, he began bringing a picture of Trump as a comfort item. On Saturday last week, he took a life-sized cutout of Trump to his treatment at Fresenius Kidney Care in Port St Lucie, Florida. However, when he returned on Tuesday for treatment with the cutout, Gibson ran into a roadblock. “They told me it was too much and it wasn’t a rally,” he told the TV station.

UNITED STATES

Suspected killer found dead

A man accused of fatally shooting a former Under Armour coworker at a Florida mall has been found dead from an apparent suicide, authorities have said. Daniel Everett was on Monday last week fired from an Under Armour store at Orlando International Premium Outlets. Police said that he returned that evening and killed store manager Eunice Marie Vazquez, 37. Investigators said he specifically targeted the woman and might have been planning to kill another employee who was on a break and not in the store. After the shooting, detectives learned that Everett created a list of other employees who police believed were potential targets.

ROMANIA

Child traffickers charged

Prosecutors on Friday indicted 14 people, including a German couple, on charges of trafficking and treating German teens “like slaves” under the guise of a state-funded program aimed at helping them. Between 2014 and last year, children aged 12 to 18 were trafficked, suffering “profoundly abusive” treatment at a center in a remote mountain area in the country’s north, the prosecutors’ office for fighting organized crime said. The investigation, which started in August last year, has been sent for trial on charges of membership of an organized criminal group, child trafficking, deprivation of liberty and money laundering.

FRANCE

Mayor hopeful drops out

President Emmanuel Macron’s candidate for Paris mayor, Benjamin Griveaux, on Friday withdrew from the race over a leaked sex video in a blow to the president’s party ahead of the local elections next month. The 42-year-old lawmaker said he opted to retreat to protect his family after a Web site published video excerpts of a man masturbating, accompanied by screen grabs of racy text messages, which it said came from the former government spokesman. The images then spread on social media. “After despicable attacks, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy,” Griveaux said at Agence France-Presse headquarters in Paris. “My family does not deserve this. No one should ever be subjected to such abuse.”