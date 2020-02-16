Protests erupt in Mexico City over killing of woman

AP, MEXICO CITY

Angry demonstrations broke out in Mexico City on Friday as hundreds of women protested the gruesome slaying and mutilation of a young woman, a case that has come to personify outrage over the rising incidence of femicides.

In the morning, dozens of protesters spray-painted slogans, such as “We won’t be silenced,” on the facade and doorway of the capital’s National Palace as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was holding his daily news conference inside.

Hours later hundreds marched to the offices of a media outlet that published grisly images of the crime scene and a newspaper truck outside was partially set ablaze.

Some spray-painted the plastic shields of riot officers as the crowd chanted “Not one more murdered!” and “Justice!”

Police unleashed pepper spray.

As a cool rain fell in the evening, those remaining left and walked down the central Reforma boulevard, where some bus stop windows were shattered and signs vandalized.

About 10 women are slain each day across Mexico just because they are women, the government and advocates have said.

Last year, there were 3,825 in all, which was up 7 percent from 2018, according to federal figures.

Not only have attacks on women become more frequent, they have become more grisly.

In September last year, a young female musician in the southern state of Oaxaca was burned with acid by two men who testified they had been hired by a former politician and businessman who allegedly had an affair with her.

However, the killing last weekend of Ingrid Escamilla, a young Mexico City resident who was allegedly murdered by a boyfriend, has horrified Mexicans for its brutality.

The man, who has been arrested and purportedly confessed to killing Escamilla with a knife, mutilated her body and flushed part of her corpse into the sewer.

Indignation grew after some local media published horrific photographs of the skinned corpse, apparently leaked by city police officers.

The protesters read a statement on Friday saying that “it enrages us how Ingrid was killed and how the media put her body on display.”

“It enrages us that the public judges us, saying: ‘This isn’t the right way to express your rage,’” the statement said. “We are not mad, we are furious.”

Women’s protests in Mexico City had been criticized for spray-painting historical monuments and trashing city infrastructure, but the damage on Friday was minor, and criticism almost nonexistent.

Instead, officials condemned media outlets for publishing the photos and said they were investigating police who might have taken the photos with their cellphones at the crime scene.

The Mexican Secretariat for Home Affairs said in a statement it “condemns the publication and distribution of such material, given that it re-victimizes people and promotes sensationalism and morbid curiosity. It is an attack on the dignity, privacy and identity of the victims and their families.”

Lopez Obrador said on Friday morning in the National Palace as the protesters were outside that such killings were hate crimes and “an act of brutal machismo.”