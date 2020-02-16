Missile downs Syrian chopper, killing crew

AFP, DAMASCUS

A Syrian military helicopter was shot down over the last major rebel bastion in northwest Syria on Friday, the second such incident in a week of high tensions with Turkey.

The attack in a region where Turkish troops and Russian-backed government forces have engaged in multiple clashes came as Washington urged Ankara to look to its Western allies in light of Moscow’s actions.

Syrian and Russian forces have pressed a deadly offensive against the shrinking pocket in the country’s northwest since December last year, claiming the lives of nine civilians on Friday.

“At approximately 13:40, one of our military helicopters was hit by a hostile missile in the western countryside of Aleppo,” Syrian state news agency SANA said.

“This led the helicopter to crash, killing all crew on board,” it added.

SANA said the aircraft was downed near the town of Urum al-Kubra, where Turkey-backed rebels operate, but did not say who fired the missile.

The Turkey-backed National Liberation Front rebel group claimed responsibility in a statement posted on the Telegram app.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the helicopter’s two pilots were killed.

An AFP correspondent saw the chopper’s mangled remains and the blood-stained fatigues of one of the pilots.

Three days earlier, another Syrian military helicopter was downed over Idlib Governorate, killing at least three crew members.

Turkish media blamed that attack on rebels but the Observatory said Ankara’s troops had fired rockets at the aircraft over the village of Qaminas, southeast of Idlib city.

Turkey did not claim responsibility.

Since December last year, Syrian government forces have pressed a blistering assault on the last major rebel pocket in the northwestern Idlib region and parts of neighboring Aleppo and Latakia provinces.

Eight civilians including three children were killed in the bombardment on Friday, the Observatory said, adding that five died in Russian raids near the almost deserted city of Atareb.

Government forces are within 5km of the city, the monitor said.

The assault has sparked the largest wave of displacement in the nine-year conflict, with 800,000 people fleeing since December last year, the UN said.

Among them, about 82,000 people are sleeping rough in sub-zero temperatures.

European members of the UN Security Council on Friday called for an immediate end to the Idlib offensive to save lives.

“We demand that the parties, especially the Syrian regime and its allies, immediately end their military offensive, establish a genuine and lasting ceasefire,” permanent member France and nonpermanent members Belgium, Estonia and Germany said.

“There can be no sustainable military solution to the Syrian conflict,” they said in a joint statement.