Top Iowa Democrat resigns

AP, WASHINGTON

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price on Wednesday announced his resignation after a disastrous caucus process beset by technical glitches led to a long delay in reporting the results, inconsistencies in the numbers and no clear winner.

The episode also threatened Iowa’s status as the first voting contest of the presidential primary season and led both front-runners to request a partial recanvass of the results.

“The fact is that Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night. As chair of this party, I am deeply sorry for what happened and bear the responsibility for any failures on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party,” Price wrote in a resignation letter a week and a half after Iowa’s caucuses. “While it is my desire to stay in this role and see this process through to completion, I do believe it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to begin looking forward, and my presence in my current role makes that more difficult.”

Price said his departure would occur as soon as the state party elects a replacement, and he called an emergency meeting for tomorrow to do so.

After a breakdown in tallying the results on Monday last week, it took until Thursday for the state party, which operates the series of roughly 1,700 local meetings statewide, to issue what it said were complete results.

In those figures, released by the party, former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg beat US Senator Bernie Sanders by two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points.