CANADA

Dinosaur species named

Scientists on Monday said they had discovered a new species of dinosaur closely related to Tyrannosaurus rex that strode the plain of North America about 80 million years ago. Thanatotheristes degrootorum — Greek for “Reaper of Death” — is thought to be the oldest member of the T-rex family discovered so far in northern North America, and would have grown to about 8m in length. “We chose a name that embodies what this tyrannosaur was as the only known large apex predator of its time in Canada, the reaper of death,” Darla Zelenitsky, assistant professor of dinosaur paleobiology at the University of Calgary and coauthor of a study that appeared in the journal Cretaceous Research. “The nickname has come to be Thanatos.” Thanatos dates back at least 79 million years, the team said. The specimen was discovered by Jared Voris, a doctoral student at Calgary, and is the first new tyrannosaur species found for 50 years in the nation.

IRELAND

Final election count in

Sinn Fein yesterday became the nation’s second-largest parliamentary party after winning the popular vote in Saturday’s election. Sinn Fein won 37 of the 160 seats in the next Dail — the lower house of parliament — after a 62.9 percent turnout for the poll. Center-right party Fianna Fail were one seat ahead with 38, while Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael party took 35, a result likely to topple him from office. Negotiations on a new coalition government have begun, with Sinn Fein arguing for a central role in power after winning 24.5 percent of first preferences, the largest of any party.

GERMANY

Bird cull after outbreak

An outbreak of the H5N8 bird flu virus has been reported in a backyard in Bretzfeld, in the Baden-Wurttemberg region, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. The virus killed 44 birds out of a flock of 69. “All poultry and captive birds have been culled and safely disposed of on Feb. 7, 2020. No poultry, poultry products or captive birds have been dispatched,” the OIE said.

UNITED STATES

Trump dismissive of TBIs

President Donald Trump has again downplayed the severity of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) suffered by troops during an Iranian missile attack on an air base in Iraq, as the injury total rose to 109, 45 more than previously reported by the Department of Defense. “They landed in a way that didn’t hit anybody,” Trump said of the missile strike. “And so when they came in and told me that nobody was killed, I was impressed by that and, you know, I stopped something that would have been very devastating for them.” He did not specify what he stopped. “Head trauma — that exists, but it’s, you know, I viewed it a little bit differently than most and I won’t be changing my mind on that,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Two cops shot at Walmart

Two police officers were wounded and a gunman was killed on Monday in an exchange of gunfire at a Walmart store in Forest City, Arkansas. The officers responded to the Forrest City Walmart after someone reported a man who was making threats and was “kind of talking out of his head,” police officials said.

MALDIVES

Speaker apologizes to tourist

Speaker of the Parliament Mohamed Nasheed on Monday apologized to a British tourist after footage of her arrest by several policemen triggered a social media storm. Police said the bikini-clad woman, who was walking on a main road, was “inappropriately” dressed and allegedly unruly and drunk when she was detained after refusing to comply with requests to cover up on Thursday last week. Videos shared on social media showed the woman shouting: “You’re sexually assaulting me” during the incident.