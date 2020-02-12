Emissions drop as rich nations kick coal habit

Reuters, LONDON

Global carbon dioxide emissions from power production flattened last year to 33 gigatonnes after two years of increase, despite expectations of another rise as the world economy expanded, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday.

The growth of renewable energy and fuel switching from coal to natural gas led to less emissions from advanced economies.

Milder weather in several countries and slower economic growth in some emerging markets also contributed, the agency said.

“This welcome halt in emissions growth is grounds for optimism that we can tackle the climate challenge this decade,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement. “We now need to work hard to make sure that 2019 is remembered as a definitive peak in global emissions, not just another pause in growth.”

Emissions from advanced economies fell to levels last seen in the late 1980s, when electricity demand was one-third lower, the IEA said.

EU emissions fell by 160 million tonnes, or 5 percent, last year from a year earlier due to more use of natural gas and wind power in electricity generation, with Germany reducing emissions to levels not seen since the 1950s.

The US recorded a fall of 140 million tonnes, or 2.9 percent, in emissions from 2018, led by a 15 percent drop in coal power and as milder weather subdued overall electricity demand.

Japan’s emissions fell by 45 million tonnes, or 4.3 percent, as output from recently restarted nuclear reactors increased.

However, emissions in the rest of the world increased by nearly 400 million tonnes, with almost 80 percent of the growth coming from Asia, where coal-fired power generation continued to rise.

China’s emissions rose, but were tempered by slowing economic growth, and gains in renewable energy and nuclear power.

India saw a slight reduction in power-sector emissions that were offset by increases from transport.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg