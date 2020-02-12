At least 16 Rohingya dead after packed trawler sinks

AFP, COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh

At least 16 people drowned and dozens are unaccounted for after a boat carrying Rohingya refugees sank off southern Bangladesh early yesterday, officials said.

About 130 people — mainly women and children — were packed on a trawler that was trying to cross the Bay of Bengal to reach Malaysia, Bangladesh Coast Guard spokesman Hamidul Islam told reporters.

Dozens of people had been rescued.

Many of the 700,000-plus Rohingya Muslims who fled a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 have tried to leave overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district on boats headed for Malaysia.

The boat, barely 13m long, was one of two vessels attempting the hazardous 2,000km journey before the monsoon season starts.

Four Bangladesh Navy and coast guard vessels were searching the seas near St Martin’s Island, officials said.

“They were lured by traffickers,” Border Guards Bangladesh Commander Faisal Hasan Khan said.

With few opportunities for jobs and education in the refugee camps, thousands have attempted to reach other countries in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia is the favored destination for Rohingya, as it is a Muslim-majority nation with a sizeable Rohingya diaspora.

Shakirul Islam, a migration expert whose group works with Rohingya to raise awareness against trafficking, said that desperation in the camps was making refugees want to leave.

“It was a tragedy waiting to happen,” he said.

“They just want to get out, and fall victim to traffickers who are very active in the camps,” he added.

Islam said that in the past two months, dozens of Rohingya had reported approaches from traffickers to his OKUP migration rights group.

Since last year, Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies have picked up more than 500 Rohingya from rickety fishing trawlers or coastal villages as they waited to board boats.

Trafficking often increases during the November-to-March period, when the sea is safest for the small trawlers used by the traffickers.

At least seven suspected traffickers were shot dead in clashes with police last year.

An estimated 25,000 Rohingya left Bangladesh and Myanmar on boats in 2015 trying to get to Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Hundreds drowned when overloaded boats sank.

Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a repatriation deal to send back some Rohingya to their homeland, but none have agreed to return because of fears for their safety.