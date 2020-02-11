Agencies

AZERBAIJAN

Ruling party wins poll

President Ilham Aliyev’s ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party yesterday celebrated a win in parliamentary polls, but the opposition claimed the election was “totally falsified.” Counting showed the Yeni Azerbaijan party with 65 seats in the 125-member parliament, after 87 percent of electoral precincts declared results in the first-past-the-post ballot, Central Election Commission chief Mazahir Panahov said. The sole opposition politician elected was Erkin Gadirly of Republican Alternative Party, while all the other parties represented in the parliament, the Milli Majlis, are seen as pro-Aliyev. “The elections were totally falsified,” opposition leader Arif Gadjily of the Musavat party said after the polls closed, denouncing what he claimed was widespread ballot stuffing and multiple voting. More than 5.3 million people were eligible to vote, and turnout stood at 47.8 percent, election officials said.

SYRIA

Russian strikes kill five

Russian airstrikes yesterday killed at least five civilians in the last major opposition bastion in the northwest, bringing the death toll to 25 in less than 24 hours, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The early morning raids hit a populous village in Aleppo Province, where battles between Russia-backed regime forces and their opponents have raged for weeks, the observatory said. It followed a night of heavy bombardment by Russia and the regime that left at least 20 civilians dead in the neighboring provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, the observatory said.

NEPAL

Legalizing pot proposed

Forty-six lawmakers of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal yesterday filed a proposal in parliament to legalize the production and use of marijuana. “Legalizing marijuana will help the poor farmers and since most of the Western world, which was reason for making it illegal in the first place, have already ended the prohibition, Nepal should also lift the ban,” lawmaker Birod Khatiwada said. Marijuana has been used in the country for generations, but was made illegal in 1976.

SWITZERLAND

Voters back rights law

Voters on Sunday gave their backing in a referendum to extending anti-racism legislation to cover sexual orientation, defying critics who had claimed such a move would be an infringement of free speech. A law passed in December 2018 specifically protected LGBTQ+ people from discrimination or hate speech, but an alliance of right-wing parties opposed the change and sought a referendum to prevent the law from coming into effect. On Sunday’s vote, 63.1 percent of the public voted in favor of expanding the anti-discrimination law, although in the German-speaking cantons of Schwyz, Uri and Appenzell-Innerrhoden, there were majorities in favor of blocking the law. In French-speaking Vaud, the law was endorsed by an 80 percent.

THAILAND

Speedboat crash kills two

Two Russian children died yesterday in a collision of two speedboats off Phuket, a 12-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl. Twenty other passengers from the boats were brought to hospitals to check their condition, police said. The boats were carrying 34 passengers in total, most of them Russian tourists, Marine Police Region 8 chief Colonel Prasert Srikhunrat said. Police said one boat was heading to the Royal Phuket Marina to pick up tourists when it was struck by another tour boat full of tourists.