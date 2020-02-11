Italy calls on Egypt to release activist researcher

AFP, ROME

Italy on Sunday called on Egypt to release a young Egyptian researcher and activist based at Bologna University, saying it had reason to believe the security forces had tortured him.

The incident has revived painful memories of the 2016 disappearance and murder of an Italian researcher in Cairo, a case for which the Italian authorities are still seeking answers.

Patrick Zaky, 27, a graduate student at Bologna, was detained late on Friday as he arrived to visit his family.

He was held on a warrant issued in September last year after he left to pursue his studies, said the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, a prominent rights organization where he is a researcher.

They said he had been charged with “harming national security” and “broadcasting false news” — and that he had been beaten and electrocuted by security forces.

In a statement on Sunday, Italian Undersecretary for Education Peppe De Christofaro expressed “great concern” for Zaky.

He had a “well-founded fear that the young Egyptian researcher ... is currently suffering arbitrary and unjustified detention and that he is a new victim of violence and abuse from the Egyptian security forces,” de Christofaro said.

He called for other EU states to join Italy in pressing Egypt to release him.

Everything had to be done to protect Zaky’s safety and “avoid a repetition of unacceptable scenes of torture,” he said.

Italy’s reaction is in part informed by the January 2016 disappearance of 28-year-old Italian doctoral student Giulio Regeni in Cairo, where he was carrying out research on Egyptian trades unions. His badly mutilated body was found in a suburb of the city a few days later, bearing the marks of torture.

Bologna University, where Zaky received a grant to study for a master’s degree, has already set up a crisis cell to help him.

Egyptian authorities have repeatedly denied any involvement in Regeni’s death, but the affair has soured relations between the two countries.

Zaky on Saturday made an appearance before an Egyptian prosecutor in his home town of Mansoura, in the north of the country, judicial and security source said.

He faces charges of “incitement to protest without a permit,” “inciting to overthrow the state,” “running a social media account intent on ... harming national security,” “broadcasting false news” and “promoting terrorist acts,” the sources said.

He is being held for 15 days for questioning.