US to grant Iraq vital Iran sanctions waiver: officials

The US has signaled to Iraq its willingness to extend sanctions waivers enabling the country to continue importing vital Iranian gas and electricity imports, three Iraqi officials said this week, a move that would be a key test of Baghdad-Washington ties.

The decision comes amid strained US-Iraqi ties following last month’s Washington-directed airstrike in Baghdad that killed a high-profile Iranian general and a senior Iraqi militia leader.

A previous waiver, granted in October last year, is set to expire on Thursday.

The three officials said the US Department of State, which issues such waivers, has conveyed its readiness to extend the waiver for another three months — if Iraq is able to formulate a timeline by the end of the week, detailing a plan to wean itself off Iranian gas dependence.

“The American side has announced to us their readiness,” one of the officials said.

The officials interviewed are all senior members of Iraq’s government, including one who is close to the negotiations with the Americans. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter before it becomes official.

Iraqi officials said the new waiver would be a test of ties after tensions soared following a Jan. 3 airstrike near the Baghdad airport that killed Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Since then, Iraqi Shiite politicans have pushed a non-binding resolution to pressure the government to oust US troops.