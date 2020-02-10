Agencies

GERMANY

Merkel’s coalition battered

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday salvaged her fragile ruling coalition with the resignation of two officials, including one junior minister, who had aligned themselves with the far-right in a regional election. The surprise election of Thomas Kemmerich as premier in Thuringia on Wednesday with the help of lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for German on Wednesday shattered a political taboo, as mainstream parties have vowed never to work with the anti-Islam, anti-immigrant party. Merkel dismissed junior minister Christian Hirte after he congratulated Kemmerich on his success, but Kemmerich also stood down under pressure. Media reports said the center-left Social Democrats had demanded Kemerich’s resignation as a condition for remaining in Merkel’s governing coalition.

TURKEY

Syrian outposts fortified

The military is deploying additional military supplies to fortify its outposts in Syria’s Idlib Province, Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar told the Hurriyet newspaper, as its forces prepare for a bigger confrontation with Russian-backed Syrian fighters in the area. The province has become a flashpoint between Ankara and Moscow since Syrian troops killed seven Turkish soldiers and a civilian there last week, but Akar said Ankara was keeping Russia in the loop about its operations in Idlib.

IRAN

Satellite countdown begins

The nation’s space agency yesterday started counting down to the launch of a new scientific observation satellite. “Beginning countdown to launch #Zafar_Satellite in the next few hours... In the Name of God,” Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi wrote on Twitter. The agency has said Zafar’s “primary mission” would be collecting imagery needed to study earthquakes, deal with natural disasters and help develop the nation’s agriculture.

UNITED STATES

NYC cops in van ambushed

Two New York City police officers narrowly escaped with their lives when a gunman fired into their patrol van on Saturday night, wounding one of them in an attack that officials called an attempted assassination. The ambush, which New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said “should outrage all New Yorkers,” happened just before 8:30pm in the South Bronx. The officer at the wheel of the van was grazed in the chin and neck, but he avoided serious injury, and was expected to released from the hospital yesterday. The uniformed officers were sitting in their van with emergency lights activated when a man approached them and engaged them in conversation, Shea said. The man asked the officers for directions, then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the officer behind the wheel, Shea said. The officer’s partner drove him to a nearby hospital.

UNITED STATES

‘Wild, Wild West’ star dies

Robert Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series Hawaiian Eye and The Wild, Wild West, died on Saturday. He was 84. He died of heart failure in Malibu, California, family spokesperson Jeff Ballard said. Conrad became a star after Hawaiian Eye debuted in 1959. He interspersed his long TV career with numerous roles in films, while finding plenty of time for arguments. Conrad had a reputation as a tough customer and was sued more than a half-dozen times as a result of fist fights.